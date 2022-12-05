Minnesota Twins willing to trade MLB’s batting champ, Luis Arraez, for pitching: 3 potential solutions

Heading into the offseason, the Minnesota Twins have several items on their agenda, hoping to spark enough change to reach the playoffs after a two-year hiatus. Among them, finding an everyday shortstop, uncovering a potential ace, and stabilizing the lineup to avoid no-shows at the plate.

But trading Luis Arraez? That idea seems to come out of left field. Especially considering he’s one of Rocco Baldelli’s most consistent bats, proving to be a tough out every time he steps to the plate. Yet, the MLB’s batting title champ could potentially be on the move this offseason, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Looking at why the Minnesota Twins may trade Luis Arraez

Oddly enough, despite the Twins scoring their fewest runs in a season since 2015, they may be considering chipping away at their core. Why, might many ask?

According to Hayes, it’s simply Thad Levine and Derek Falvey’s way of trying to add impact pitching to the front of the starting rotation. With Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, and Tyler Mahle all set for free agency during the 2024 offseason, it would seem the Twins’ top brass is trying to get ahead of a potential problem.

The Twins likely have a few everyday contributors who they have deemed untouchable, whether it’s Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda, or Joe Ryan. But Arraez? What value does he bring to the team, other than his consistent batting approach leading to an MLB-best .316 batting average?

Luis Arraez stats in 2022: 8 HR, 49 RBI, 4 SB, .316/.375/.420/.795

He doesn’t have a set position, and while he handled first base well, he’s far from a team’s prototypical player at said position. He stands just 5-foot-10, far from the larger-sized mitts organizations prefer, such as Justin Morneau, who measured in at 6-foot-4.

Not only that, Arraez doesn’t add much in the power department, topping out with a career-high eight home runs in 547 at bats in 2022, and he’s a below-average runner who also has had several knee problems in his career.

While he’s undoubtedly a fan favorite, whether it’s him shaking his head at “bad” pitches, extending at-bats with his courageous battles, or getting down to a crouching position after a close call, Arraez is a joy to watch. Yet, with no set defensive position, potential long-term health concerns, and his value being arguably at an all-time high, if there’s a time to trade Arraez, it’s now.

Minnesota Twins starting pitching trade targets for Arraez

While the Twins may be willing to listen to offers for Arraez, they know his value to the clubhouse. Their batting leader won’t just be given away for pennies on the dollar simply because he’s being mentioned in trade rumors. But you can bet the 25-year-old hitting sensation will have a high demand.

But which pitchers could the Twins viably land with a package centered around Arraez? Let’s take a look around the league.

Milwaukee Brewers replace Kolten Wong with Arraez

One potential solution could include calling the Milwaukee Brewers, who recently traded Kolten Wong. Was this perhaps some foreshadowing, indicating another deal was around the corner?

The Brewers certainly have the pitching, whether it’s Brandon Woodruff or Corbin Burnes. But as much as fans want to dream, Arraez doesn’t have enough pull to land either two-time All-Star.

Yet, the Twins also have a farm system they may be willing to sweeten the pot with. And there are always others, such as the defensive stud right fielder Max Kepler, who could be included as well. But Kepler isn’t necessarily needed in Milwaukee with Hunter Renfroe, Christian Yelich, and now Jesse Winker on hand.

Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins could interest Twins

Another pitcher who’s been rumored to be available is Pablo Lopez of the Miami Marlins. He’s just 26, under team control until 2025, and has put together three consecutive solid seasons on the mound, averaging an ERA of 3.52 across 340 innings, all while pitching for a woeful Marlins team that doesn’t give him much help defensively.

Lopez is likely much more attainable than Burnes or Woodruff, yet the Twins may still have to boost the offer with more than just Arraez. Yet, this is where Kepler could come back into play, as the Marlins tried to reel him away from the Twins a season ago, and after another down year at the plate, he may be more attainable this time around.

Zac Gallen likely too rich for an Arraez trade

It never hurts to dream, right? Many Twins fans may not be familiar with Zac Gallen, as he plays for a terrible Arizona Diamondbacks team and has never been an All-Star. But the 27-year-old is a very good pitcher who’s under team control until 2026.

Gallen led all of baseball with a WHIP of just 0.913 and also led the NL in hits allowed per nine innings at 5.9. Aside from those league-leading numbers, Gallen held a 2.54 ERA across 184.1 innings with the D-Backs. Did we mention that?

He was a Cy Young finalist on a losing team and probably someone the Diamondbacks aren’t eager to part with. Again, it would take much more than just Arraez to get Gallen away from Arizona, but if there’s even a chance that the Diamondbacks hold such a high value for the 2022 All-Star infielder, the Twins would be foolish not to pay what it costs to finally bring a long-term frontline starter to the Twin Cities.

