3 Minnesota Timberwolves trade scenarios in 2022 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off one of their most successful seasons since the Kevin Garnett era. This time it didn’t happen because of a blockbuster trade that brought in a superstar, like adding Jimmy Butler in 2017.

Instead, the team grew from within, on the backs of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. As is, the T-Wolves have a very bright future, but what if new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly wants to jumpstart the process, as Tom Thibodeau once did, by adding Butler?

With the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place on June 23, we thought it would be ideal to come up with three Timberwolves draft trade ideas for fans to ponder until the event takes place. For now, the Wolves hold four draft picks, with pick No. 19 being their biggest trade chip. They also hold 40, 48, and 50, which all come in the second round and have a significantly reduced amount of value.

Here are three Timberwolves trade scenarios that focus on sending out their first-round pick for an immediate contributor, instead of hoping another Jarrett Culver pans out.

Timberwolves trade for Christian Wood

Timberwolves get: Christian Wood

Rockets get: Patrick Beverley and 19th pick

The Timberwolves are naturally set up for another strong next season, based on the expected internal growth from Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Jarred Vanderbilt, but there are still roster needs. In my opinion, the most concerning weakness is the current team’s lack of rebounding.

Finishing 16th in rebounds and 25th in defensive rebounds, far too often the Wolves found themselves overmatched, missing out on extra possessions thanks to losing the rebounding battle last season. It’s an area they need to address this offseason.

With no money to spend in free agency outside of their mid-level exception, which is expected to be in the $11 million per season range, they’ll need to turn to the trade market to add an impact player.

One player who’s likely to become available with the Houston Rockets possibly selecting his replacement in the 2022 NBA Draft is Christian Wood, who’s a 26-year-old power forward. At 6-foot-10, Wood can also play some center in a pinch, if he needs to spell Karl-Anthony Towns, but in this scenario, he’d be starting at the four, next to KAT.

Christian Wood contract: $14.3 million in 2022-23

While Wood is only under contract for one more year, his current rate is very reasonable. The Wolves could look to quickly extend their newly acquired power forward at a slightly increased rate, but he isn’t expected to break the bank on his next contract.

One reason why Wood intrigues me for the Timberwolves is his similarity to the Vandolorian, who is the team’s best rebounder for now. Check out their rebounding stats from a year ago.

Christian Wood stats: Total rebound percentage -18% – Jarred Vanderbilt – 17.8%

As you can see, Wood’s numbers compare favorably and he played about 200 more minutes than V8, so it’s not a small sample size. One added benefit that Wood also brings to the table is the ability to stretch the court, stepping out to hit threes. Wood averaged 1.9 makes per game while shooting 39% from distance last season with the Rockets. He even added a block per game for good measure, another improvement over Vando’s 0.6 blocks per game.

Wood has more talent than Vanderbilt as is, he doesn’t diminish the team’s rebounding ability and he helps improve the offense even more. He’s a perfect fit.

Timberwolves trade for Julius Randle to form Kentucky frontcourt

Timberwolves get: Julius Randle

Knicks get: 19th pick, D’Angelo Russell

If Tim Connelly is seeking a third star to pair with Ant and KAT, it’s possible the New York Knicks could emerge as the perfect trade partner. Seeking improvement from the point guard position, the Knicks may feel swapping Julius Randle for D’Angelo Russell is worth a deal. This opens up more playing time for Obi Toppin and clears about $5 million off their books.

The additional draft pick gives the Knicks some more trade ammo, whether they package both picks to inch up the draft board, or combine them elsewhere for a different piece that better fits their roster is for them to decide. But at least they’d have a player who can operate the offense and occasionally go off for a big day in the scoring column.

For the Wolves, this trade would mean parting with their point guard of the future, but Patrick Beverley may have stolen his job anyway, thanks to his defensive excellence. DLo is a valued member of the team, but if they’re looking to become a roster than can offer more defensive switchability, Russell is a liability.

Finding a long-term power forward next to KAT has been an issue ever since he came into the league in 2015. Trading for Julius Randle could finally solve that gaping hole for good. Randle made an All-Star team in 2020, so the Knicks may not be in a rush to trade their star, but maybe it’s time for a change in scenery after regressing back to the norm last year.

Randle may not be as good of a rebounder as Christian Wood, and his shooting splits took a major hit last season, but he still put up over 20 points per game with the Knicks. He’s a bully in the low post, but his propensity to get into foul trouble could make this a bad fit. Can’t have Towns and Randle constantly in foul trouble.

Timberwolves add a Unicorn next to KAT

Timberwolves get: Kristaps Porzingis

Wizards get: 19th pick, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley

I had to save the best for last. I know Anthony Edwards would be on board with the Wolves trading for Kristaps Porzingis, he stated his feelings for why The Unicorn is the best rim protector in the NBA last season.

The Wolves don’t struggle with rim protection, they had the third-most blocks per game in 2021, but that’s not the point here. Adding the 7-foot-3 Porzingis gives the Wolves a suddenly intimidating frontcourt, as unlike many players north of seven feet, Porzingis primarily plays power forward.

Imagine both Porzingis and Towns on the Wolves. You’d have two players capable of handling, dishing, stepping out for threes, all while being able to rebound and defend at a high level. Sure, Towns may not be the best individual defender out there, but he’s taken strides on that end of the court, and having a monster like Porzingiss would only make his life easier.

Out of all the potential offseason acquisitions for the T-Wolves, Porzingis is at the very top of my list and it’s not even close.

