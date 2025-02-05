Milwaukee Bucks complete trade involving three-time All-Star

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and some teams, like the Milwaukee Bucks, aren’t waiting until the last minute to strike deals.

While they didn’t get involved in the Luka Doncic or De’Aaron Fox trades, the Bucks have executed a deal that involves another NBA All-Star. Except in this case, it’s the Bucks who are getting rid of an established star.

Milwaukee Bucks trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma

The latest Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors indicated that a deal could be coming soon. On Wednesday, the Bucks’ rumors finally led to a trade.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr, and second-round draft compensation.

It’s essentially a Middleton for Kuzma swap, with other parts involved to help make salaries match. Yet, this move also helps get the Bucks under the second apron of the 2025 NBA salary cap.

Meanwhile, for the 33-year-old Middleton, getting dealt to a tanking Wizards team that has won just eight games this season has to be disappointing. As for the 29-year-old Kuzma, he gets a chance to play for a contender again after previously helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Finals in 2019-2020.

