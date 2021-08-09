Michael Thomas takes shot at New Orleans Saints on Twitter

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas has never been shy about getting into it with opponents on Twitter. Now, following reports of trouble between the two sides, Thomas is seemingly going after his own team through social media.

The 28-year-old wide receiver will miss the start of the 2021 NFL season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. New Orleans reportedly wanted him to undergo treatment this spring, avoiding a return timeline that could stretch into the regular season.

Michael Thomas contract: $10.1 million cap hit (2021), $24.7 million cap hit (’22), $25.35 million cap hit (’23)

Following recent reports that he broke off communication with the team, Thomas indirectly communicated with the Saints on Monday morning with a single tweet.

While the Saints aren’t tagged in the tweet, the intention of the post is obvious. Sean Payton publicly expressed frustration over how Thomas approached his ankle injury and sources inside the Saints’ organization leaked the wide receiver ignored phone calls from coaches for months.

This also isn’t the first time Thomas has taken a shot at the Saints, with the last incident an actual physical attack. On the verge of returning from a multi-game absence, Thomas punched teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson at practice and was kept out of the Week 5 game as a result.

While the Saints might be running thin on patience with Thomas, the organization has no other choice but to keep him. Trading or cutting him would result in a $22.5 million cap hit, something the franchise can’t afford. If he was moved, Tre’Quan Smith becomes the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Michael Thomas stats (2016-’19): 470 receptions, 5,512 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 63 games

Ultimately, New Orleans must ride things out with Thomas and hope he is fully healthy later this year so his play can make up for any issues caused.