Miami Marlins land former 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The Miami Marlins made their most notable splash in MLB free agency on Wednesday when they added a former two-time All-Star to their infield.

Unsurprisingly, the Marlins have been fairly quiet as many teams around the sport have thrown around hundreds of millions to the top players this winter. However, that came to an end yesterday when the organization signed a member of last season’s pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies squad.

On Wednesday night, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Miami Marlins were in “serious discussions” with two-time All-Star Jean Segura. But it wasn’t long before an agreement was finalized.

Soon after the rumors of a deal possibly being close broke, Hector Gomez of the Dominican Republic media outlet De Banica reported that the 32-year-old had reached an agreement with the organization on a two-year contract worth $17 million.

Miami Marlins sign Jean Segura in MLB free agency

While Jean Segura put up solid numbers for the Phillies in 2022, injuries limited him to just 98 games. However, the shortstop did play well down the stretch for the team as they were able to sneak into the postseason in the final days of the season.

The Brewers and Mariners veteran was a part of a team that shocked the baseball world by reaching the World Series in the fall, and Segura made an impact during that run when he had a big performance in the team’s National League Divisional Series clash with rivals the Atlanta Braves. In five games, Jean Segura batted .462 and had an astounding 1.149 OPS.

Segura will bring a much-needed veteran voice to the Miami Marlins locker room and can still be a major force on the roster, as the team will likely get the 11-year veteran him in the final prime years career.

Segura earned All-Star honors in 2013 for the Brewers, and then five years later with the Mariners. His tenure in Philadelphia was brought to an obvious end earlier this month when the team signed star MLB free agent Trea Turner.