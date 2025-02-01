Miami Heat players are sick of Jimmy Butler’s antics

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When he’s on the court, few players earn more respect than Jimmy Butler. The hard-nosed 3-and-D swingman has earned five All-NBA selections in his 14-year NBA career, but he’s worn out his welcome with the Miami Heat.

After six seasons in Miami, Butler is a strong bet to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Yet, so far, teams have been hesitant to offer what Miami’s looking for, which is believed to be a package revolving around young players who can help the team win now, draft capital, and/or players who aren’t locked into long-term contracts.

The fact that everyone knows Butler plans to opt out of his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season doesn’t help. This essentially means the 35-year-old is simply a rental for the remainder of the season. Yet, it’s not just the Heat’s who are being disrespected by the latest actions involving Butler, now it sounds like there’s a big issue inside the locker room too.

Miami Heat players tired of Jimmy Butler’s disrespect

While Jimmy Butler has earned his respect, he’s also quickly worn out his welcome in previous stops. Now his Miami Heat teammates’ patience is running thin, too.

According to Fox Sports 1’s Rachel Nichols, Butler has lost the respect of his peers in Miami.

“I talked to guys in that locker room and to say they have had it is an understatement. He has disrespected them so much the way he’s been in and out.” Nichols on Jimmy Butler

Currently serving a suspension for the third time this season, Butler has played in just 25 of the team’s 46 games this year. Meanwhile, Miami is sitting at 23-23, which is good enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

