Miami Heat insider speculates huge trade with Milwaukee Bucks could be coming, but not for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat have been linked to potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors in recent days. However, a team insider believes the organization is more likely to target a different star from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The expectations for the Heat in the 2024-25 season are lower than they have been in past years. The club did not make any meaningful changes in the offseason and seems to be waiting for the right opportunity to add a big-time impact player from the trade market.

That strategy makes fiscal sense. However, with top star Jimmy Butler showing signs of age and wear and tear from 14 years in the league, Miami doesn’t have a centerpiece player to build around anymore. That is why it’s unsurprising that the organization was immediately linked to a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market recently.

The Bucks have gotten off to a rough start this year. It has intensified speculation that he could do what many superstars have done before him and look to find his way out of town. The Miami Heat have been in the running for other stars that hit the trade block in recent years. One would assume they would pursue the eight-time All-Star.

But over the weekend, South Florida Sun Sentinel Heat reporter Ira Winderman suggested if Miami and Milwaukee made a trade in the coming months, it might not be for the player most expect.

Damian Lillard stats (2024-25): 26.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.7 APG, 37% 3PT

Could the Miami Heat target a Damian Lillard trade this season?

“It could open the door for the Heat to make another run at Damian Lillard. And then the question becomes if the willingness would be similar to when the bid was considered for Dame in the 2023 offseason with Portland,” Winderman wrote. “For example, what previously did not stand as a question now might. Would you trade Tyler Herro and his youth, and his significantly lower salary, for Dame?

“For that matter, would consideration be made for a possible three-team deal that would send Jimmy Butler to the Warriors and bring in Dame?” he added. “Some of the shine appeared to have been tarnished when it comes to a player who now is 34 and has three years left on his contract at $48.7 million this season, $54 million next season, and a player option for $58.8 million in 2026-27. But then came Saturday night’s 41-point performance by Lillard that included 10 3-pointers.”

Damian Lillard contract: Two years, $112.5 million

If the Bucks continue to tailspin, they will be forced to make a trade. Because of their bloated roster and lack of flexibility. Most assume Antetokounmpo would be moved. However, there is no loyalty to Lillard and they could decide to offload some salary by moving him instead.

A combination of an aging Lillard and Butler, along with Bam Adebayo, may not be enough to win a championship. But it would make Miami far more competitive in a stacked East than they are now.

