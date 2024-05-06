NFL insider reveals Miami Dolphins’ interest in a Tua Tagovailoa contract extension

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to prove in 2023 that he could stay healthy and play at a high level to receive a contract extension. However, even after that happened, Miami prioritized several other things this offseason.

The Dolphins made significant changes to their defensive coaching staff and overhauled that side of the ball, bringing in new players at every level. Now, with NFL free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it appears Miami is finally ready to decide on Tagovailoa’s long-term future with the club.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2023): 4,624 passing yards, 29-14 TD-INT, 101.1 QB rating, 69.3 percent completion rate, 8.3 yards per attempt, 11-6 record

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler disclosed that contract negotiations between Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ front office have “begun in earnest” and it is likelier to happen after the team signed Odell Beckham Jr.

“The Dolphins have at least got the ball rolling. Typically what happens is, team makes a contract offer, player counters and then they go from there and see if they can find a sweet spot. The next three months will be crucial. My sense is this is not something that has graduated to imminent, but the Dolphins are pretty committed to this.” Jeremy Fowler on the Miami Dolphins interest in extending Tua Tagovailoa (H/T Bleacher Report)

Tua Tagovailoa contract: $23.171 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

One important note Fowler made is that the Dolphins offseason moves are also a reflection of the club’s desire to extend Tagovailoa. Various contract restructures and salary-cap casualties occurred in part because they wanted to “scale back” big contracts to clear room for their quarterback’s extension.

Fowler made it clear that a contract extension for Tagovailoa isn’t imminent, however, there is mutual interest in getting a deal done. While negotiations could drag into the summer, it seems very possible that Tagovailoa will become one of the highest-paid NFL players by Week 1.