Miami Dolphins ‘planning’ to protect themselves in upcoming Tua Tagovailoa contract extension

The Miami Dolphins wanted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension before signing him to a contract extension. Now that he has, it appears Miami is ready to extend him but only on a deal that still offers them protection.

Miami has reason to be worried about Tagovailoa’s long-term availability. He suffered multiple head injuries during the 2022 NFL season, prompting him to consider retirement. Even with fears that another concussion could potentially end his career and impact his health, Tagovailoa returned to football.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2023): 4,624 passing yards, 29-14 TD-INT, 101.1 QB rating, 69.3 percent completion rate, 8.3 yards per attempt, 11-6 record

The decision paid off, with Tagovailoa performing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during the regular season. Miami saw what it needed to, with its starter demonstrating that he can both stay on the field and play at a high level. However, while they’re now ready to sign him to a long-term deal, even that comes with a caveat.

Tua Tagovailoa contract: $23.171 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacquez, the Dolphins are planning to use bonuses in their eventual contract extension with Tagovailoa to provide themselves some long-term financial security.

“Signing bonus, base salary, workout bonus, per game roster bonuses—that’s something [the Dolphins are] going to want to put in the contract. Per game roster bonus is high because of his health—but the agent side will balk at it.” Contract adviser on the likely type of deal between Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa

Because of how the Dolphins are reportedly planning to structure Tagovailoa’s contract, he likely won’t receive as much guaranteed money as the likes of Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Justin Herbert. While the initial terms of the deal might be reported as such, that will be the number put out by Tagovailos’ agent.

The good news for the Dolphins’ quarterback is that Miami is willing to pay him and is receptive to making a deal happen this summer. If he repeats what he did in 2023, both the production and durability, he’ll likely earn close to every dollar of his contract. If he has a repeat of the 2022 campaign, however, Miami will have protected itself financially.