Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb agree to massive $111 million extension

Bradley Chubb has not even suited up for the Miami Dolphins, following a blockbuster trade on Tuesday. However, that has not stopped the team from giving the talented pass rusher a massive new long-term extension.

The NFL trade deadline was on Tuesday at 4 PM ET, and the ‘Fins made the biggest splash — pun intended — by acquiring one-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb for a first-round pick next April, and a fourth-rounder in 2024. It is a pretty notable return for a player only under contract for one more season.

However, as the rumors over the last couple of days suggested, Miami is not planning to let the 26-year-old event test the free agent market in 2024. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the organization and the gifted EDGE rusher have agreed on a contract extension that will pay him as much as $119 million over the next six seasons.

Bradley Chubb contract (extension): five years, $110 million, $63 million guaranteed

Schefter revealed the contract is for five more seasons and $110 million. However, incentives can increase the overall value to as much as $111.25 million over the life of the deal.

Miami Dolphins will pay Bradley Chubb $119 million over the next six years

Chubb is set to make just over $7 million in 2023 but is expected to get a massive pay increase in 2024. His new contract will reportedly include $63 million in guaranteed money and is expected to pay him $22 million annually. Of course, NFL contracts are often altered each year with signing bonuses and various trickery to massage the salary cap and bring yearly salaries down.

Bradley Chubb stats (2022): 5.5 sacks, 26 tackles, 2 forced fumble, 8 QB hits

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft has had a strong bounce-back season in 2022 after missing more than half of last year with an ankle injury. In eight starts, he has 5.5 sacks — which is on pace to match his 2018 career high of 12 — eight QB hits, and 26 tackles.

With the Broncos’ season in disarray, Denver became a team targeted by many organization’s around the league at the trade deadline. While keeping Chubb was the preferred option, the Dolphins gave Denver an offer they just could not refuse.