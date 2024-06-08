Los Angeles Lakers won’t even consider drafting Bronny James with 17th pick in NBA Draft

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has become one of the most polarizing NBA Draft prospects in the 2024 talent pool. LeBron James’ eldest son is an intriguing prospect, but many don’t view him as a candidate to be selected in the first round.

Yet, just because he’s not projected to be one of the first 30 players selected when the 2024 NBA Draft tips off on June 26, it doesn’t mean Bronny can’t have a successful career. But the biggest question is where Bronny will be starting his NBA career next season.

So far, only two teams have been able to put James through a workout, he’s rejected many other requests. But right now, only the Suns and Lakers have seen Bronny up close, aside from the draft combine and his 25-game career at USC.

Some even wonder if teams will try targeting Bronny in an attempt to lure LeBron to their team too, as the future Hall of Famer has discussed a desire to team up with his son in the NBA. If so, it could spur a ‘race’ to draft Bronny before another team can beat them to the punch.

But the Lakers aren’t panicking. They hold the 17th overall pick in the first round, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers aren’t even considering selecting Bronny with their first-round pick.

“The Lakers, to my understanding, they’re not considering Bronny James at No. 17,” Wojnarowski said. “There’s no reason to take him at 17. If you wanted to take him earlier than 55, you could move up some places but you are just giving away value.” Adrian Wojnarowski on Los Angeles Lakers’ Bronny James interest

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. As mentioned, Bronny is not projected to be a first-round pick, and the Lakers likely feel like they could get stronger value by targeting him at some point in the second round, they just might have to get creative and move up from 55 to do so.

