Los Angeles Lakers hope to pursue these 3 All-Stars at the NBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping their fingers crossed that their perfect “pie-in-the-sky scenario” becomes a reality before this season’s NBA trade deadline.

After a horrid start to 2022-2023, where the team actually had a record of 2-10, the Lakers seem to finally be heading in the right direction. Unsurprisingly, after the roster had a terrible showing last season, it took some time for new head coach Darvin Ham to get this gaggle of All-Stars and veterans on the same page.

Yet, as they head into the new year with a 12-16 record, there has been a reason for hope. The team’s defense is solid, Russell Westbrook has played much better, and the roster seems to be settling into some clearly defined roles that can help them win games.

That is why it was reported recently that the team is now viewing the road to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline as a chance to make a major move to improve the roster. However, a new report claims they are also hoping to pursue three specific superstar talents to help turn them into title contenders.

Los Angeles Lakers hope Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are available at NBA trade deadline

On Friday, The Athletic’s NBA insider Jovan Buha reported on various approaches the Los Angeles Lakers may take at the trade deadline, as well as their grand hope to go after one of three superstar players if they become available.

“In the ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario, the Lakers have interest in Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal if any of the three stars were to become available.” -Report on Lakers trade hopes

After being a complete mess to start the season, the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and have risen nearly to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. It is now highly unlikely Durant is trading during the season. The Portland Trail Blazers have also played well this year, and trading Lillard now seems improbable. Especially with his desire to finish his career in Portland.

With that said, Bradley Beal could be up for grabs in February. The Wizards have started to fall in the NBA standings, and finally blowing up the roster and starting fresh may be the best move for Washington going forward.