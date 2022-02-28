5 Los Angeles Lakers head coach candidates to replace Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers could very well be looking for a new head coach to replace Frank Vogel at some point soon.

Los Angeles sits at a mere 27-33 on the season and were just blown out at home by the pedestrian New Orleans Pelicans. It was an utterly disastrous performance from the LeBron James-led team.

Los Angeles finds itself as the ninth seed in the Western Conference — legitimately just 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot.

The backdrop here is continued drama between Los Angeles’ star players and the front office as well as another injury to big man Anthony Davis.

With LeBron still acting as somewhat of a power broker, there’s a chance that Frank Vogel will get his walking papers either moving forward this season or in the summer. Below, we look at five options to replace him.

Los Angeles Lakers promote David Fizdale

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Back in November of 2017, LeBron James criticized the Memphis Grizzlies’ decision to fire head coach David Fizdale early in the season. James ended up using the term “fall guy” as a way to describe the move. Fast forward four years, and the respected coach is a top assistant under Frank Vogel in Southern California.

Obviously, King James has some sway when it comes to the Lakers’ decision-making process. That became clear when Fizdale replaced Jason Kidd as Los Angeles’ top assistant when the latter left to become the Dallas’ Mavericks head coach. As for Fizdale, he’s posted a 71-134 record as a head coach in stints with the Grizzlies and New York Knicks. Will that be enough to turn the Lakers’ brass off?

Los Angeles Lakers hire Kenny Atkinson

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Considered one of the better developmental coaches in the NBA, it’s an open question whether Atkinson would be a great hire for a veteran-laden squad like the Lakers. What we do know is that the current Golden State Warriors assistant is widely respected around Association circles. He also had some success in turning a then-dormant Brooklyn Nets squad into a playoff team before surprisingly getting ousted following the 2019-20 season.

With a focus on defense and developing, an argument could be made that Atkinson makes sense in Los Angeles. He could bring in a top-end assistant to help hold down the fort as the Lakers toe the line between short-term contention and long-term relevance.

Los Angeles Lakers hire Steve Clifford

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Clifford would be an ideal hire for the Lakers in that he’s better suited coaching an experienced roster. With north of 20 years experience on an NBA bench and eight as a head coach, it would be a smooth transition for the Southern California team.

Clifford, 61, led the Charlotte Hornets to two playoff appearances in five seasons before helping the Orlando Magic to the postseason in each of his first two years in Florida. He has respect around the league, which is needed when it comes to coaching big egos such as Mr. James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles Lakers hire Sam Cassell

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It shouldn’t be too long before Sam Cassell nets a head-coaching job. He’s been an assistant for 13 years and starred on the court for another 15 seasons. That’s north of a quarter-century of experience in the NBA.

Most recently, Cassell was a finalist for the Los Angeles Clippers’ job before they settled on Tyronn Lue to head the ship. He’s currently an assistant under Doc Rivers in Philadelphia and is seen as a player-friendly coach. It almost makes too much sense.

Los Angeles Lakers hire Becky Hammon

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of King James, he has a great relationship with legendary Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Pop first took a chance on Hammon as an assistant back in 2014 and has been rewarded for it big time. She’s long been considered one of the top head-coaching candidates in the NBA and could ultimately replace Popovich in San Antonio once he retires.

The only real question here is market. Would Hammon be willing to break the grass ceiling while existing in what could end up being a hostile environment if struggles were to be the name of the game? She also recently took the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach job in the WNBA. That could complicate things further.

