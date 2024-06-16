Los Angeles Clippers’ contract negotiations with Paul George are not going well

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

As we saw at times during the 2023-24 NBA season, when both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are healthy, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the best teams in basketball. But the problem is, the Clippers are rarely working with a full deck.

Now, George, who has been in L.A. since his trade from Oklahoma City in 2020, is likely set to become a free agent this summer. Technically, he has a $48.7 million player option, but the belief is that the six-time All-NBA swingman will have no trouble landing an even larger annual salary on the open market as one of, if not the best NBA free agent available.

There are several teams interested in signing George, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yet, George, a Los Angeles native, may still be open to returning to the Clippers, but of course, it has to be for the right price.

Unfortunately, the Clippers’ front office and their nine-time All-Star don’t seem to agree on assessing George’s contract value.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Clippers and George are “not on the same page” during contract negotiations.

"It will be interesting to see if Paul George opts out of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent..



I think the big transactions this summer will be trades more so than free agents" @WindhorstESPN

This could simply be a case of both sides posturing, trying to get the best deal possible. Or maybe George really is ready to leave Los Angeles for a better offer elsewhere. If so, expect the 34-year-old to prioritize a situation where he still feels he can compete for a chance to win his first NBA Finals trophy.

