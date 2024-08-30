Top 10 greatest matches in U.S. Open history

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, the U.S. Open has provided spectacular tennis matches for the fans. These matches have included epic five-set fights, and even clashes between family members Here are the top 10 greatest U.S. Open matches.

10. Juan Martín del Potro vs. Roger Federer (2009, Final)

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The US Open final in 2009 between Juan Martín del Potro and Roger Federer was a great match that went to five sets with del Potro emerging as the winner and taking his first and only Grand Slam title.

Federer took the first set 6–3 and was leading in the second set. Del Potro came back and took it to a tiebreaker which he won. Federer won the third set, but del Potro tried to get back on his feet. He took the fourth set in the tie-break again. In the fifth set, del Potro broke through and defeated Federer 6–2. The match was a long one, lasting 4 hours and 6 minutes in total.

This match put an end to Federer’s 40-match winning streak at the US Open and also displayed del Potro’s big serve and his ferocious forehand. Also Read: Michael Jordan inspired Bubba Wallace with text message after Daytona NASCAR disappointment



9. Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal (2011, Final)

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In the final of the 2011 US Open Novak Djokovic got the better of Rafael Nadal in four sets with a 6–2, 6–4, 6–7 (3), 6–1 win. This was the third grand slam title of the year for Djokovic after winning at Melbourne Park and on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Nadal got off to a good start by taking Djokovic’s serve in the first game, but Djokovic responded by taking the next six games. He then came out stronger in the second set, some powerful returns that gave him another break over Nadal. Although Nadal tried to come back by winning the third set, Djokovic’s defense and accurate shots allowed him to triumph in the fourth set and win the match. Both players played great tennis on that day.

8. Steffi Graf vs. Monica Seles (1995, Final)

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The final of the 1995 US Open between Steffi Graf and Monica Seles was a great match of three sets. Graf emerged victorious with a score of 7–6(6), 0–6, 6–3. It was also important because it was the first time that the two players faced each other after the stabbing attack on Seles and her two-year hiatus from the tennis court.

Seles had the first set go into a tiebreaker and she thought she had won with an ace, but it was called out. Graf proceeded to take the first set. Seles came back into the match to take the second set 6–0 but Graf staged a comeback in the third to clinch the title. Steffi Graf congratulated Monica Seles for her return to the court, saying, “Welcome back,” after their intense match. This moment was not only about the victory on the tennis court . It was a touching reunion of two of the greatest tennis rivals. Related: Historic NASCAR venues: What makes them legendary?

7. Arthur Ashe vs. Tom Okker (1968 Final)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The 1968 US Open final between Arthur Ashe and Tom Okker was special because this was the first US Open in the Open era. In which both amateurs and professionals have been allowed to take part. The young and talented Arthur Ashe, an amateur and a lieutenant in the US Army, gave everything in a rather tense five-set match against Tom Okker. Ashe defeated his opponent 14–12, 5–7, 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, making history as the first Black man to win the U.S. Open. It was not only a victory for Ashe but also a milestone in the history of tennis at a time of change in social structure in the USA.

6. Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem (2018, Quarterfinal)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest clashes was a 2018 US Open quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem which took almost five hours. Thiem began the match dominating by taking the first set to a 6–0. But Nadal made his comeback as he won the next two sets.

The fourth set was spectacular with Thiem winning the tiebreak and taking the match to the decisive fifth set. The fifth set was a close one, but Nadal played better winning the match 0–6, 6–4, 7–5, 6–7, 7–6. This match is rated as one of the greatest matches in the U.S. Open and stretched on until 2:00 AM. Also read: NASCAR mandates right-side rear air deflector on all intermediates and superspeedways

5. Pete Sampras vs. Andre Agassi (2001, Quarterfinal)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterfinal match between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in the 2001 US Open was an epic match that took little over three hours. The match was quite a thrilling one and all four sets were tie-break sets. None of them even got a chance to get a single break off the other’s serve. Sampras however, won the match 6–7, 7- 6, 7- 6, 7- 6. This match is regarded by many as one of the most thrilling in US Open history and tennis. It’s in particular because of the intensity of the battle and the high level of tennis between the two legends.

4. Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (2001, Final)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

This was in the 2001 US Open final where the sisters Serena and Venus Williams made history, being the first time that two sisters would be playing against each other in the final of the US Open. Defending champion Venus, won the match 6–2, 6–4. This victory provided Venus with her fourth Grand Slam tennis event. The match was important not only for the rivalry between the sisters but also because they were the leading players in women’s tennis at that period. Though Serena played very aggressively, Venus remained composed and displayed maturity on the court.

3. Chris Evert vs. Martina Navratilova (1984 Final)

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The 1984 US Open final was a tough battle between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, two great rivals. Evert won the first set 6–4 with the help of the audience, but Navratilova did not surrender. However, the pressure was high and the fans were happily booing at every single mistake Navratilova made. But she came back stronger to win the subsequent two sets 6–4, 6–4.

This win further cemented Navratilova’s reign as she triumphed over Evert for the 13th time in a row. Thus, placing her as one of the great tennis players. Related: The rise and fall of NASCAR’s car models through decades of time

2. Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic (2011 Semifinal)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2011 US Open semifinal between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic is well-known for Djokovic’s comeback. Federer was two sets up and had two match points in the fifth set. But Djokovic came up with a great forehand return winner.

This shot changed the tide and Djokovic continued on to beat Federer in the last set 7–5. This win was part of a great year for Djokovic in 2011 he won three Grand Slam titles.

1. Jimmy Connors vs. Aaron Krickstein (1991, Fourth Round)

Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports