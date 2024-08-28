fbpx

Michael Jordan inspired Bubba Wallace with text message after Daytona NASCAR disappointment

The sports icon co-owns the No. 23 car with Denny Hamlin

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Ally 400 Qualifying
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace largely had a good night on Saturday night in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, outscoring Ross Chastain in championship points, but got bumped off the playoff grid anyway thanks to a Harrison Burton upset that will soon move him to the Round of 16.

As a result, Wallace (and Chastain) faces long odds to make playoffs at -21 (and -27) below Chris Buescher.

Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain bumped into long NASCAR playoff odds after Daytona
Also Read:
Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain bumped into long NASCAR playoff odds after Daytona

So now, Wallace either needs to win the Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday or he needs Buescher to have a bad day early in the race. This, all after he did what he needed to do in finishing fifth at Daytona. He articulated that point to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast Tuesday.

“There’s two sides of it coming out of Daytona,” Wallace said. “You’re bummed, you’re pissed off. You did what you were supposed to do. We outraced the 1 car and we had a six-point, seven-point cushion to him, but we had a new winner. So, it’s like the goalposts moved again.”

Wallace said he was inspired by a piece of advice given to him by Michael Jordan, who co-owns his No. 23 team alongside NASCAR contender Denny Hamlin.

“I had MJ text me and he said, ‘Things you want more cost more,’” Wallace said. “All day yesterday and all day, in the middle of the night, I’m telling myself you’ve just got to go out there and have the best race you’ve ever had of your life. It’s just showing up, me doing all that I can. Take out the outside factors. That’s how I’m approaching it. I woke up in a much better mood this morning.”

Chase Elliott: Harrison Burton took of NASCAR rules, ‘good for them’
Also Read:
Chase Elliott: Harrison Burton took of NASCAR rules, ‘good for them’

He knows what he needs to do and it’s either going to happen or it’s not.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: