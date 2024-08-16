NASCAR’s greatest race rivalries and what fueled them

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has always had its rivalries, which have made the races even more interesting and meaningful for the fans. Here are some of the greatest race rivalries in NASCAR history and what fueled them.

Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon

Credit: Kelly Jordan/News-journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Of all the rivalries in NASCAR, the one pitting Dale Earnhardt vs Jeff Gordon is arguably one of the greatest. The rivalry started in the late 1990s when a newcomer, Jeff Gordon, tried to thwart Earnhardt's supremacy. Their rivalry was at its best in the 1999 season. It climaxed with a violent on-track incident at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The two drivers had polar opposite driving styles, with Earnhardt being more aggressive and Gordon being more refined. Thus, it gave fans a rivalry of racing minds. The clash of two personalities, two different types of drivers, and big stakes made the rivalry intense.

Richard Petty vs. David Pearson

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Petty and David Pearson are two of the most famous NASCAR drivers, and their rivalry was the highlight of the 1970s. This intense rivalry was characterized by a lot of on-track fighting and very close finishes. Perhaps the most famous clash happened in 1976 at the Daytona 500 when Pearson and Petty collided on the last lap giving Pearson the victory. Their rivalry was born out of their many title fights and the different approaches they took on the race track. Petty was more aggressive, while Pearson was more of a tactician. Many of their on-track battles are some of the greatest races in NASCAR history.

Rusty Wallace vs. Darrell Waltrip

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace were great NASCAR rivals from the 1980s to the mid-1990s. Their rivalry started in the 1989 season when they collided on the racetrack, with Wallace spinning out Waltrip on the final lap to claim victory. The hostility between the two drivers was quite evident, as one was always ready to throw jabs at the other in interviews and on the track. Their rivalry was fueled by jealousy and different racing approaches. Wallace was the aggressive, young hotshot, while Waltrip, known as "Jaws," was an outspoken veteran. These two provided great racing and drama, something the fans loved, which enhanced the growth of NASCAR.

Kyle Busch vs. Brad Keselowski

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

It was a new-era NASCAR race rivalry between Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. It started around the beginning of the 2010s with on-track confrontations and verbal altercations. The most memorable incident happened in the 2010 Nationwide Series race at Bristol, where their rivalry took a nasty turn. This tension has been built up by the two drivers' passion and their will to win. Also, Busch's ego constantly clashes with Keselowski's determination. Their rivalry has continued to spice up the current era of NASCAR racing.

Tony Stewart vs. Kurt Busch

