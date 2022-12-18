Lionel Messi and Argentina’s coach leaving door open for his World Cup 2026 return

With Lionel Messi and Argentina in the early stages of celebrating their triumph in the finals of the 2022 World Cup, the soccer legend seems to be leaving the door for another run at the Jules Rimet trophy in 2026.

The one knock that Lionel Messi’s biggest detractors used against him when it came to his place among the immortals of the sport, is his inability to bring Argentina their third World Cup title. Despite all his championships in the biggest leagues in the world and six Ballon D’Or trophies, Messi hadn’t come close to winning the biggest trophy of them all.

That was until Saturday. After being one of the best performers in the tournament, the 35-year-old showed out in the final match against defending champion France. Scoring two of Argentina’s three goals and scoring first for his squad in the championship-clinching shootout.

In November, Messi claimed this would be his last World Cup tournament. However, after setting the record for the most games played in Cup history, he seemed to open the door to a possible return to defend Argentina’s championship in 2026.

“I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion.” – Lionel Messi (via ESPN)

Coach keeping World Cup 2026 spot open for Lionel Messi

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

While Messi’s comments don’t mean he will for sure play for Argentina in 2026 at 39 year’s old, it is interesting that he is open to play for the national team even more. And for so long he had a difficult relationship with his country and being in legend Diego Maradona’s shadow. That is no longer the case and the adoration to defend the thrown could certainly lure him back.

One person who seems very much in favor of his return in the team’s head coach Lionel Scaloni, who plans to keep a roster spot warm for him in four years.

“First of all, we need to save him a spot for the World Cup 2026,” Scaloni said. “If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. I think he is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing or what he wants to do with his career. It is such a huge pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything that he transmits to his teammates is something unparalleled.” – Lionel Scaloni on Messi (via ESPN)

There is no doubt fans will want him back for the next World Cup. It will be interesting to see where the soccer legend is physcially in four year when the World Cup is played in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.