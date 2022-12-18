WATCH: Messi helps Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup in shootout stage

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final gave everyone their money’s worth. It all started with Argentina getting out to what felt like an insurmountable two-goal lead before Kylian Mbappe sparked an incredible comeback for France, scoring two goals in a manner of 93 seconds to tie the match.

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱



FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

But that was simply the beginning of the madness.

Four of the past five Men’s FIFA World Cup Finals have reached extra time, giving fans plenty of excitement until the very end. Clearly, Argentina and France didn’t want to come up short with today’s matchup also going to extra frames.

Argentina outlasts France to win 2022 FIFA World Cup via penalty shootout

The thing is, Argentina was dominating before Mbappe showed up. It took all the way until the 71st minute before France had even taken their first shot of the day. But, once Mbappe could get going, he never let up, scoring all three goals for France to get the hat trick.

He became the 54th player in FIFA World Cup history to score a hat trick, but the first to do so in a Final since 1966.

But none of that mattered in the end, as Argentina proved to be the better team, at least today.

ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇦🇷



THE GREATEST MEN'S FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/xp1N6DkLjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

With millions of spectators witnessing history, Argentina came through during the penalty shootout to send France home without a trophy.

In just the third World Cup Final to reach the shootout stage and what many would dub the best World Cup Final match of all time, there could only be one true winner in the end. The win gives Argentina their first world championship since 1986.

