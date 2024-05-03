Some around the NBA expect Lebron James to use opt-out leverage to bring his favorite coach to Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have ousted head coach Darvin Ham, the speculation about who will replace him has begun, and one NBA executive believes Lebron James will leverage his ability to hit free agency to bring his favorite coach to Hollywood.

After months of rumors and a disappointing first-round elimination in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers made the speculation a reality when they fired head coach Darvin Ham. Despite taking the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and only being on the job for two seasons, the growing disconnect with his players this season set the stage for his eventual downfall.

Now, for the third time in the last seven years, the organization will be looking for a new person to take on the difficult task of leading one of the most famous teams in the world to another championship. There will be a lot of speculation about who will be in the running for the job, and NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has already been linked to the position. However, Lebron James probably has a very different name in mind.

During a conversation with Heavy.com NBA insider Sean Deveney, one anonymous executive claimed he would be “shocked” if Clippers coach Ty Lue doesn’t get the Lakers gig if he becomes available after this season.

“If it was all up to LeBron, he’d have Ty Lue as his coach. That’s his guy. Of all the coaches LeBron has ever had, the one he singles out is Ty,” the exec said. “Now he is in a position where he has free agency on his side and he can maybe force the team to do something to get his guy if he gets fired.

Ty Lue record (Career): 312-217 .590 win percentage

“… [Lebron] has opinions and he will let you know and you’d be crazy not to ask him his opinion. But he is not a puppet master like some people think. If Ty Lue is available, I’d be really shocked if he did not push the Lakers to get him.”

Lue is signed for next season, however, many around the league feel he could be the fall guy if the Clippers don’t have a deep run into the playoffs. The coach and Lebron James worked together for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. The duo helped to bring Cleveland their first NBA title before the future Hall-of-Famer chose to sign with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.