Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith among those to react to death of Larry Allen

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and broader NFL world lost a legend on Monday. News surfaced that 11-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52.

The Cowboys made the announcement on social media earlier on Monday, releasing a statement following Allen’s passing.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry II. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.” Dallas Cowboys statement on the death of Larry Allen

A second-round pick of the Cowboys out of Sonoma State back in 1994, Allen morphed into one of the best offensive linemen of the modern era. He spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, earning 10 Pro Bowl appearances and winning a Super Bowl title.

Allen might not be as well known as the triplets of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. But his importance to the Cowboys’ run of success can’t go unnoticed. Allen also finished his career playing two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith among those to pay tribute to Larry Allen

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tributes came pouring in following the news of Allen’s death at the young age of 52. That included a tearful Emmitt Smith talking about his former teammate. It’s hard to watch.

A tearful Emmitt Smith shares his thoughts on the passing of his former teammate Larry Allen



(Video: Emmitt Smith’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dElhrGnrkC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 3, 2024

Smith suited up with Allen for nine seasons with the Cowboys. The late-great offensive lineman played a huge role in Smith’s success in the ground in Big D. Obviously, he’s impacted big time by Allen’s death.

Troy Aikman also responded on social media.

“Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.” Aikman on the death of Larry Allen

Allen died suddenly this past weekend while vacationing with his family in Mexico. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of those impacted by his tragic death.