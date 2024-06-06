NBA world reacts to Kristaps Porzingis returning to dominate in 1st quarter

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis had not played since the first-round of the NBA Playoffs prior to suiting up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.

Porzingis had been sidelined with a calf sprain. Despite this, Boston was able to run roughshod through the competition in the Eastern Conference Playoffs en route to earnnig a spot in the Finals.

What would Porzinigs be able to provide after not playing for 38 days? Well, we got an immediate answer to that Thursday night in Boston.

“The Unicorn” came in with roughly eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. He proceeded to absolutely dominate. That’s not hyperbole.

Porzingis hit on 4-of-5 from the field, including 1-2 from three-point range. He added three rebounds and two blocks in the opening stanza alone.

WHAT. A. SEQUENCE. 😱



Porzingis deep 3.

Porzingis block.

Hauser 3.

Porzingis block.



Boston leads in Game 1 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/4KdBGriOSd — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2024

Absolutely no rust on the part of Porzingis in the first quarter. It helped Boston to a 37-20 lead after the first 12 minutes. This represented the largest lead after the first quarter in NBA Finals history.

NBA world reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ dominating first quarter

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, those watching what Porzingis did to open the NBA Finals Thursday night had their reactions.

Welcome back Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis who has 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting, three rebounds and three blocks in seven minutes off the bench through one quarter. Mavs down 37-20. pic.twitter.com/rrs02LECIs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 7, 2024

Celtics were up 1 when Porzingis checked in. He played 7 minutes, dominated in every way, and now the Celtics are up 17. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 7, 2024

Porzingis seems fine. That’s my NBA Finals assessment. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 7, 2024

It's Kristaps Porzingis' world right now, he scores 11 pts with 3 reb and 3 blk in seven minutes as #Celtics lead #Mavericks 37-20 after 1Q. DAL missed 12 of its final 15 FGs in 1Q. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 7, 2024

Porzingis is just lining up these Mavericks wing players. On screens he's all but daring them to drive. Picks up a second block at the end of the end of the quarter. Just a menace defensively. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 7, 2024

Right off tthe top you already know if Kristaps Porzingis is able to play significant minutes the entire series, it’s a matchup Dallas can’t counteract. Blocks and shot alterations on defense. Mismatches no matter who is guarding him when he’s on offense. Unreal. — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) June 7, 2024