NBA world reacts to Kristaps Porzingis returning to dominate in 1st quarter

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis had not played since the first-round of the NBA Playoffs prior to suiting up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.
Porzingis had been sidelined with a calf sprain. Despite this, Boston was able to run roughshod through the competition in the Eastern Conference Playoffs en route to earnnig a spot in the Finals.
What would Porzinigs be able to provide after not playing for 38 days? Well, we got an immediate answer to that Thursday night in Boston.
“The Unicorn” came in with roughly eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. He proceeded to absolutely dominate. That’s not hyperbole.
Porzingis hit on 4-of-5 from the field, including 1-2 from three-point range. He added three rebounds and two blocks in the opening stanza alone.
Absolutely no rust on the part of Porzingis in the first quarter. It helped Boston to a 37-20 lead after the first 12 minutes. This represented the largest lead after the first quarter in NBA Finals history.
NBA world reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ dominating first quarter
Needless to say, those watching what Porzingis did to open the NBA Finals Thursday night had their reactions.