Minnesota Vikings’ Kris Boyd creates fundraiser for Uvalde shooting victims

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd is doing everything he can to support his fellow Texans during a devastating time. Following the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers, Boyd is rallying support for his home state.

Boyd grew up in another small town in Texas, being raised in Gilmer and going to school there. While Uvalde is a few hundred miles away, the Vikings’ cornerback is feeling for another community in a small town that needs support from everyone more than ever before.

Related: Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott responds to Uvalde shooting

Boyd started a GoFundMe to create financial support for the families impacted by the shooting. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, he explained why doing this felt like something that needed to be done and why it struck close to home.

“I just feel like it’s something I had to do, with me being from Texas and having such a huge platform and being a father, a brother, an older brother to my little sister and my little brother and being an older cousin. Just thinking how could it happen? How it had been somewhere like that. It hit close to home like, East Texas? It’s heartbreaking. It’s devastating. I feel like no one should have to really go through that. Minnesota Vikings’ Kris Boyd on his GoFundMe for Uvalde shooting victims

Boyd is hoping to raise $100,000 and as of Saturday morning, the group effort is almost a quarter of the way to the goal. The 25-year-old hopes to use the funds to cover the costs for funeral services, support families and to create scholarships for future graduates at the school.

The GoFundMe is already receiving support from the NFL community, with Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin and Vikings’ teammate Cameron Dantzler both donating to the effort and promoting the cause.

This is not about me!!…To help just spread the link anywhere that’s possible. The least anyone could ask for is a $1 for the families! Please share and retweet!! https:// https://t.co/fxZ9SN5slI — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 26, 2022

This isn’t the only thing Boyd is doing. He shared that he and other Vikings players will visit Uvalde next week to provide whatever in-person support the community needs.

Related: Minnesota Vikings schedule 2022