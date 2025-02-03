Kansas City Chiefs expected to lose at least 2 key starters this offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from a Super Bowl three-peat thanks to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and rare coaching continuity. However, once the offseason begins, the Chiefs roster could reportedly suffer two immediate hits relatively quickly.

Kansas City is no stranger to departures. While it has managed to keep defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo through the NFL coaching carousel in recent years, free agency isn’t as kind. In 2023, the team lost Orlando Brown Jr, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Juan Thornhill and Frank Clark. Last spring, salary-cap issues forced a L’Karius Sneed trade.

Related: Super Bowl LIX predictions, Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs free agents 2025: DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Reid, Charles Omenihui, Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Derrick Nnandi, Samaje Perine, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Trey Smith, Nick Bolton

The departures could be even bigger this offseason. Among the Chiefs free agents are starters Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, DeAndre Hopkins, Charles Omenihu, Marquise Brown and Trey Smith. Key players behind them on the depth chart are also on expiring contracts.

Sports Illustrated‘s NFL reporter Albert Breer explained why he believes both Smith and Bolton won’t be playing for Kansas City next season.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge to keep either guy and, to be clear, that’s not due to any lack of love either one has from the people running the show. The trouble is that it’s going to be tough to keep either guy off the market, since Smith’s franchise tag figure will be based on what the top tackles make, and Bolton’s tag number will be based on what high-end edge rushers make (which is why off-ball linebackers and interior offensive linemen routinely make it to the market); and the Chiefs have a lot of mouths to feed.” SI’s Albert Breer on if the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances of keeping Trey Smith and Nick Bolton

Related: Super Bowl LIX preview, stats & matchups for Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Smith’s departure would be the biggest blow. Kansas City already saw what happened this season to its run game when All-Pro guard Joe Thuney was kicked out to left tackle. His replacement, Mike Caliendo, has been one of the worst interior linemen in the NFL.

Kansas City could certainly move Thuney back inside next season, but that also means banking on 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia taking a massive second-year leap. While Smith will likely land a lucrative contract that nets the Chiefs a compensatory pick, that won’t come until the 2026 NFL Draft.

Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including the Kansas City Chiefs

After the Super Bowl victory last year, it was made clear that the Chiefs front office was going all-in for a historic three-peat. Whether or not they come out on top of Super Bowl LIX, an interesting offseason is looming for a roster that could undergo a significant overhaul.