Kevin Durant: Caitlin Clark shouldn’t be on women’s Team USA Olympic roster

Credit: Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recently, it was revealed that Caitlin Clark wouldn’t be on the women’s Team USA Olympic roster, which has caused an uproar among some. Many believe that Clark, a rookie in the WNBA, is nowhere near ready to compete at the Olympic level, where she’d be taking up one of just 12 roster spots.

Whereas others believe Clark’s omission is ridiculous, considering the popularity she’s brought to women’s basketball since becoming a superstar for the Iowa Hawkeyes, not to mention her limitless range as a shooter.

Clark didn’t seem to mind that she was being left out, and according to Phoenix Suns superstar and three-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant, she doesn’t belong on the roster. At least not yet.

“I still think there are proper steps you gotta take in our world to be considered an Olympian. And I think (Clark is) gonna definitely be on one of these teams going forward, but right now, there are better candidates out there, I think.” Kevin Durant on why Caitlin Clark shouldn’t be on Team USA roster

Even Durant didn’t sound completely confident in his statement, where he twice mentioned he “thinks” there are better candidates. Yet, considering the strong veteran presence Team USA has chosen instead, it’s hard to argue with their decision. Here’s the current Team USA women’s basketball roster:

A’ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Brittney Griner

Alyssa Thomas

Napheesa Collier

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Jackie Young

Sabrina Ionescu

Chelsea Gray

Kahleah Copper

The women’s Team USA squad has won a gold medal each year they’ve competed, dating back to 1996.

While Durant doesn’t feel Clark is ready for that kind of spotlight on an international level quite yet, he believes it’s only a matter of time for the Indiana Fever star.

“Caitlin’s just gotta continue showing up every day. The WNBA is doing a great job of showcasing her. I’m seeing her games on ESPN every other other day. I’m seeing talks around her, no matter what they’re talking about, there’s a lot of dialogue around the game right now, so that’s good as well.” “I think if she continues to keep getting better as a player, her production on the court gets better, then the league will grow. … There are just so many great players in our league that Caitlin has helped shine that light on them, and that’ll help the league grow over time.” Durant on Clark, continued

As the all-time leading scorer for the men’s Team USA basketball squad, Durant knows a thing or two about competing in the Olympics. In time, Clark will get her chance, but it doesn’t look like it will happen later this year.

