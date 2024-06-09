Caitlin Clark responds to Team USA snub

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

While the women’s basketball Team USA squad won’t get to begin their quest to win another gold medal in the Olympics until late July, all anyone can talk about is how Caitlin Clark was left off the roster, as we learned on Saturday.

While only 12 players can make the roster, many expected head coach Cheryl Reeve to include Clark, as she’s a rising star who has the potential to be one of the best scorers on the roster. Yet, that’s not what happened at all, with the rookie being left out in favor of other proven veterans.

But, while everyone else is struggling to come to grips with the decision, Clark doesn’t seem impacted, or bothered one bit. Here was her response when asked about her exclusion from Team USA.

“Honestly, no disappointment. I think it just gives you something to work for,” Clark told reporters on Sunday. “It’s a dream, hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that and hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.” Caitlin Clark’s response to being left off Team USA roster

When it comes to not making the Olympic team, Caitlin Clark has nothing but praise for the 12 who made it: “it’s the toughest team to make.”



Clip: pic.twitter.com/LX59YA5Bzf — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2024

Others may not like the decision, but Clark understands it’s a game of numbers, and there are plenty of other deserving athletes who have earned their spot fair and square too. Besides, she’s just 22, chances are, she’ll have no troubles being featured on the next Olympic women’s basketball roster.

