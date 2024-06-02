Draymond Green gives Indiana Fever advice on dealing with WNBA’s disrespect for Caitlin Clark

Credit: INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA may have a growing problem on its hands. During Saturday’s Indiana Fever win over the Chicago Sky, opponent Chennedy Carter laid a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark in what the former Iowa star described as a “non-basketball play.”

The WNBA later responded by upgrading Carter’s common foul to a flagrant-1, but that likely won’t do anything to prevent further apparent player targeting toward the league’s most controversial new star.

Draymond Green: Indiana Fever need an enforcer to support Caitlin Clark

Thankfully, NBA star Draymond Green has some advice on how the Fever should handle Clark being disrespected by her foes, and his suggestion shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering the source.

Green, to the shock of no one at all, believes the Fever need to add an “enforcer” type athlete who won’t back down from any physical challenge on the hardwood. That’s essentially been Green’s role with the Golden State Warriors during his 12-year NBA career, in which he’s won four championships while being named to the All-Defensive team eight times.

Draymond says the Indiana Fever should “invest in an enforcer” after seeing teams go after Caitlin Clark 👀 pic.twitter.com/vVlnY2VN2u — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 2, 2024

On the surface, Green’s suggestion seems a bit wild, yet if Clark continues to be on the receiving end of hard fouls and be blasted by brick walls on screens, maybe the Fever should set aside a roster spot for an intimidator who will always have her teammate’s back.

