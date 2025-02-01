Kansas City Royals reportedly miss out on signing All-Star slugger to $66 million contract

Fresh off their first playoff appearance since their 2015 World Series victory, the Kansas City Royals have orchestrated an aggressive offseason.

The team strengthened their bullpen by signing All-Star reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22.2 million deal. They also traded pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India, secured starter Michael Wacha with a three-year, $51 million contract, and reunited with right-hander Michael Lorenzen on a one-year, $7 million deal.

However, one significant target eluded their grasp.

Related: Kansas City Royals rumor claims they’ve ‘checked in’ about trade for rising star from NL East

MLB insider reveals which All-Star passed up playing for Kansas City Royals

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Royals offered Baltimore Orioles All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander a three-year, $66 million contract that included an opt-out clause and deferred payments.

Their pursuit fell short as Santander had already committed to the Toronto Blue Jays, signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

Santander would have provided significant power and depth to a lineup already featuring superstar Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino.

The slugging outfielder enjoyed a career year in 2024, slashing .235/.308/.506 while setting personal bests in home runs (44), RBI (102), runs scored (91), and walks (58). Over the past three seasons, Santander has accumulated 105 home runs.

Despite missing out on Santander, the Royals remain focused on building upon their 2024 playoff success heading into the 2025 season.

Related: MLB insider proposes interesting San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals trade idea for 2-time All-Star bat