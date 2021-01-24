Kansas City Chiefs LT Eric Fisher suffers Achilles’ injury in AFC Championship Game

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their second consecutive Super Bowl after taking out the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Unfortunately, they are also likely going to be without Eric Fisher moving forward.

The Chiefs’ starting left tackle suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Almost immediately, the Chiefs ruled Fisher out for the remainder of the game.

There’s no reports one way or another whether Fisher suffered a torn Achilles. However, it’s not great when a player is ruled out in such quick fashion.

Impact of Eric Fisher injury on the Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) kneels on field before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs will now likely be without Fisher for the big game. It’s no small thing given that starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) already sidelined.

Veteran Mike Remmers has filled in for Schwartz over the past several games. If Eric Fisher is indeed out for the Super Bowl, Martinas Rankin will likely slide in at right tackle with Remmers moving to the left side.

The impact here is obvious. Pro Bowl edge rusher Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers had a brilliant outing in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

With Barrett and Co. potentially set to take on two backup tackles, it could be a major issue for Patrick Mahomes. That’s magnified by the fact that Mahomes is dealing with a toe injury himself. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was sacked a mere 22 times during the regular season.