Vikings star Justin Jefferson passed Randy Moss and Odell Beckham on NFL record books in Week 10

Justin Jefferson continues to have an unparalleled start to his Minnesota Vikings career, and on Sunday, he added to his growing lore when he surpassed a team legend on the NFL record books.

Jefferson has been a truly special talent over the first 42 games of his NFL career. When he was taken with the 22nd pick overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the franchise surely had some high hopes and early expectations. However, the LSU star has completely blown by even the wildest of hopes the organization’s front office might have had.

On Sunday in Buffalo, the 23-year-old showed out once again, this time versus one of the more respected defenses in the league. Against the Bills in Week 10, Jefferson racked up a career-best 193 yards through the air in the team’s surprise 33-30 win. What makes it fascinating is that is only nine yards more than his previous career best, which he did in the first week of this season.

In running amok against the Bills, Jefferson didn’t just beat his single-game mark, he put a stamp on his spot in history and placed himself among the greatest young receivers that have ever played in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss as the greatest first-three years receiver in NFL history

Before Jefferson, Randy Moss was the greatest wide receiver the Minnesota Vikings franchise has ever had over the first three years of his career. During his inaugural three seasons in the NFL, Moss had 19 games of over 100 yards receiving, and another six games with 150 or more yards (via Pro Football Talk)

Justin Jefferson stats (2022): 59 receptions, 867 yards, 3 TD, 108.4 YPG

Well, in one fell swoop Jefferson passed both those marks with his insane performance on Sunday. He now sits alone with the most games in NFL history with over 100 yards (20) an over 150 yards (7) in his first three seasons.

Adding to the level of greatness he is reaching, Jefferson also passed Odell Beckham Jr. on the 100-yard games list. Furthermore, he is now tied with Beckham Jr. for the most yards (4,076) in 42 games. The former Los Angeles Rams receiver set that record during his epic early seasons with the New York Giants.

Not only is Justin Jefferson arguably the best receiver in the sport right now, but he is also on a pace to be the greatest of all time.