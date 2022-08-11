Julio Jones impressing Tampa Bay Buccaneers decision-makers with outstanding training camp

Julio Jones has gotten off to an impressive start in his debut summer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the two-time All-Pro looks to prolong a career in its twilight years.

During a 10-season tenure in Atlanta, Jones was one of the two or three best wide receivers on the planet. He was absolutely dominant at times as was pretty much unguardable for the majority of defensive backs during that decade. However, with years of success comes an eventual decline, and that started for the 33-year-old in 2020 and continued the following year as injuries cost him nearly a season of action.

With injuries and age finally slowing “Jet” down he remained on the free agent market until last month. Far longer than anyone expected. But based on his showing thus far in training camp, the Buccaneers may have gotten very lucky in being the organization to give him a shot in 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers brass loves what they’re seeing from Julio Jones so far

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance this week on Tampa radio station 95.3 WDAE, general manager Jason Licht lauded Jones’ play so far in camp and how much of a professional he has been from the start.

“He’s been more than I expected to be honest. First of all, unbelievable kid. I say kid but he’s a man. I talked all summer with his agent to get the deal done. They were great. When he came in I met him for the first time, there he is with the Casio watch on, no flash, he just wants to help the team. I said we’ve got limited numbers, that could change after final cuts, and he said I don’t care, just give me a number. He just wants to work, wants to help the team, and wants to win a Super Bowl.” Buccaneers GM on Julio Jones

However, it’s not just Licht that has good things to say. Jones has been complimented by teammates for how quickly he is learning the new system, and he has dazzled with his elite athleticism. As well as in a recent joint practice against the Miami Dolphins that the team’s social media team caught footage of Wednesday.

Julio Jones stats (2021): 10 games, 31 catches, 434 yards, 1 touchdown

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed his strong start and how talented he still is heading into his eleventh NFL season.

“You know, he looks good. Obviously not being with the team in the offseason, he’s still got to get in a little better shape, but we like what we see in him. He’s explosive, very smart, understands the game and he can help us.” Todd Bowles on Julio Jones

If Jones can stay healthy, he could be a massive addition to a talented receiving corps. that already includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. Tom Brady will need extra weapons in 2022 after star tight end Rob Gronkowski retired in the offseason.