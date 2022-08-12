Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen explains why he signs autographs for kids, not adults

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enjoys making fans happy during games with victories, touchdowns and phenomenal plays. When it comes to signing autographs, though, the NFL MVP candidate is seeking out a specific audience.

Encountering one of the most passionate and wild fan bases in sports, the 26-year-old has experienced it all since he became the Bills’ quarterback. As he rose to stardom, becoming one of the best players in the NFL, it created an even stronger demand for his autographs.

Josh Allen stats (2021): 4,407 passing yards, 92.2 QB rating, 36-15 TD-INT, 763 rushing yards

While a signed football or t-shirt can be invaluable to a young fan, it comes with a nice price tag for any adult who wants to sell the merchandise for a profit. It even led to an incident this summer when an autograph seeker threw something at the face of the Bills’ franchise in an effort to get the quarterback’s signature.

Instead, Allen ripped the adult and that fan was criticized by fans. More recently, though, Bills’ backup quarterback Case Keenum went undercover to get autographs. While he landed several signatures, Allen didn’t even entertain the idea before realizing it was his backup quarterback and friend.

Related: Josh Allen gets into fight at Buffalo Bills training camp

When asked by the Buffalo News about his specific strategy with autograph-seekers, Allen explained why he focuses on making kids happy and giving them a moment they won’t forget.

““I try to sign just for the kids. There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.” Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on why he just signs autographs for kids

It’s certainly not the kind of answer anyone looking to sell a Josh Allen-signed item wants to hear. If the quarterback can help it, he is going to avoid signing something for a person who wants it for the wrong reasons. He knows it’s different for kids, with an autograph signing both providing them with a physical keepsake and a memory they won’t forget.

As for adult Bills fans, they’ll just have to accept all the on-field memories Allen provides this season. Although, the Bills’ star might have to deal with an even wilder crowd in 2023 if he wins the Super Bowl and brings the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.

Related: NFL QB Rankings – Check our top-20 quarterbacks, find out why Josh Allen is No. 1