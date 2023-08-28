Jonathan Taylor trade discussions could include a second team

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor’s trade request from the Indianapolis Colts has unveiled one potential suitor. Now, another team may be emerging in addition to the Miami Dolphins’ previous interest.

As Tuesday’s team-mandated trade deadline for Taylor draws near, Colts insider Stephen Holder indicates trade discussions continue to take place, and he believes a second team has now gotten involved, too.

Jonathan Taylor update: Talks continue and, as expected, this will go down to the wire.



One tidbit: I believe there to be a second team involved beyond the Dolphins, which would certainly change the dynamics. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 28, 2023

Previous indications suggest the Dolphins weren’t willing to meet the Colts’ asking price via trade, knowing they would still have to reach a new contract with the 24-year-old running back too. Perhaps another team getting involved changes the Dolphins’ minds.

Jonathan Taylor’s 2022 stats: 192 carries, 861 rushing yards, 4 TD

Several teams could use a bruising tailback like Taylor, who also possesses game-breaking speed. However, as we’ve seen this offseason, organizations also aren’t quick to invest heavily into their running back room. But young, productive players like Taylor don’t become available often.

His trade situation is also complicated by the fact that Taylor is still recovering from a lingering ankle injury that also caused troubles last season too, where he missed five games. The Colts’ starting running back has yet to take the field with his teammates this offseason while he continues to rehab his ankle. For now, Taylor is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but appears to be close to a return after showing up to camp on August 16. The biggest question is, will he be making his 2023 season debut with the Colts, or another NFL team? With less than two weeks to kickoff, we’ll have our answers soon enough.