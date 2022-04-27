Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic super-fight likely for September UFC card

It is looking very possible that a Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic matchup could happen in September.

UFC superstar and former light heavyweight king Jon Jones has not fought in over two years. When “Bones” relinquished his title in August of 2020 and proclaimed he would move up to the heavyweight division, no one expected his eventual debut to take this long.

While his goal was to transition into his new heavyweight body naturally with time, drama outside the Octagon and failed bookings with stars in the division have led to his longest break ever from the cage. However, there may be hope.

The idea of a matchup between Jones and heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic has been rumored since last year. The momentum behind a booking between the two MMA legends seemed to pick up steam earlier this month when UFC President Dana White said the fight “makes sense” and suggested the matchup could happen this summer.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic could be a reality soon

However, in the world of MMA booking, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt until it is officially announced by the promotion. Unsurprisingly, a summer date between Jones and Miocic seems unlikely. However, a fight in September does like a real possibility.

Jon Jones record: 26-1 (10 knockouts, 6 submissions)

On Tuesday, Jon Jones took to his Twitter account and revealed that the two-time heavyweight champion is supposed to be ready to fight in September, and while disappointed in having to wait another five months, he is willing to do so to face the best competitor in division history.

“Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses,” Jones wrote.

Following the tweet, a fan responded to the news by saying “that sucks.” The comment led to a tweet response from “Bones” that seems to confirm the plan was for the two to fight earlier, but something pushed the bout back on the calendar.

“It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today,” he wrote.

With the division champion Francis Ngannou recovering from serious knee surgery and still in the middle of a contract dispute with the UFC, it is unclear if Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will be for an interim belt.