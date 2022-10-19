Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder

You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love of music. It was just this past September that legendary rock musician John Mellencamp performed with The Jim Irsay Band at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

For Irsay, his love of music dates back decades and includes a collection that many of us could scarcely imagine. Outside of football and family, this is his life.

One day after concluding Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder should be forced out following more drama surrounding the embattled figure, Irsay took to social media to back up his claim. In the process, he quoted Mr. Mellencamp.

“…You gotta stand,for something…or you’re gonna fall..for anything…”. JM🙏🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 19, 2022

You sly dog, Jim.

Released in his “Scarecrow” album back in 1985, “You’ve Got to Stand for Somethin” was one of the hits of the decade. Even those of us who were not old enough to appreciate it at the time of its release know its historical significance.

It focuses on political and social issues of the day, including Bobby Seal and the Black Panthers as well as former world leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Fidel Castro. One verce includes, “I’ve seen a lot of things. But I have not seen a lot of other things.” Quoting this song was not on accident.

Related: Majority of NFL owners ‘prefer’ Daniel Snyder no longer be the Washington Commanders owner, Jerry Jones not among them

Jim Irsay seems to be standing by belief Daniel Snyder should be forced out

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Irsay’s comments came after a meeting of NFL owners on Tuesday in which Snyder’s status surely came up. Snyder is under investigation by the D.C. District Attorney’s Office for alleged workplace misconduct during his time as the Commanders owner.

It was back in July of 2021 that Snyder was fined $10 million by the NFL after its investigation found that wrongdoing allegations were proven to have merit. All the while, the United States Congress has held discussions on the situation while further allegations have come up involving Snyder directly.

It seems rather clear that Jim Irsay is now standing by his comments from earlier in the week. Right now, it also seems clear that there’s enough votes to force Snyder out. At the very least, there’s reports indicating that the votes are there.

With all of that said, Irsay is the first owner to come out publicly in support of Snyder’s removal. Whether that leads to the power elite within the NFL expediting this process remains to be seen.