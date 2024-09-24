JD Martinez torn on NL MVP debate between Mets teammate Francisco Lindor and fellow DH Shohei Ohtani

New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez has some unique insight on the debate over whether Francisco Lindor or Shohei Ohtani should win National League MVP.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has gotten a lot of attention during his first season with the team. And understandably so. The LA designated hitter broke MLB records when he became the first player ever to post 50 or more home runs and 50 or more stolen bases in a single season.

The SBs were a new addition to his impressive repertoire. Mostly because Tommy John surgery late last season has kept the two-way star off the mound and outfield this season. That fact is part of why some around the game feel that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is more deserving of serious MVP consideration.

The four-time All-Star has a chance at a 30-30 season, is playing high-level defense at a premium position, and is the leader of a club that has surprised by being in the thick of the NL Wild Card race this season. His teammate JD Martinez sees both sides of the equation and actually was overlooked for the award in 2018 and beaten out by then-Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts.

“I was in the same situation Ohtani is in, in 2018. I didn’t do 50-50 but I was one of the best hitters in the game that year,” Martinez told Sportsnaut during a chat to promote his work on the “It’s Your Shot” Pfizer campaign. “It was a tough time understanding that I had Mookie [Betts] there playing right field and he’s out there every day playing defensively.

Francisco Lindor stats (2024): .271 AVG, .342 OBP, .494 SLG, .836 OPS, 31 HR, 86 RBI, 103 R, 27 SB

“It’s kind of the same situation for him. I think what Ohtani has going for him is he did something in baseball no one’s ever done. That’s what it is going to take to win [MVP] it as a DH. I think he went out there and broke baseball pretty much.”

JD Martinez praises Francisco Lindor’s leadership for New York Mets this season

Nevertheless, Martinez has a high amount of respect for what Francisco Lindor has done for the Mets this season. As a player who has competed alongside some superstar talents during his career, he feels the New York SS has conducted himself at an MVP level, and led “the right way.”

“I don’t want to say [just hitting isn’t enough to win MVP] because I am kind of biased to it,” he said. “A pure hitter can and should be able to win MVP. I just think you have to do so much more. And I think with Lindor, the season that he’s had, if you take away that first month he’s been unreal.

“For the fans not in the clubhouse, Lindor’s a good leader. He does everything the right way. I’ve been around many superstar players in my career. I think Lindor does a really good job of leading the right way.”

