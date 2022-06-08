Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dominates in 1st quarter, NBA world reacts

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics needed to make a statement early in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at home against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday evening.

Boston was blown out in Game 2 in San Francisco, leading to a 1-1 series tie heading back for its first NBA Finals home game since all the way back in 2010.

Well, the Celtics more than responded. They took a 26-11 lead with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter. By that point, Jaylen Brown (12 points) had already outscored the entire Warriors team.

Boston was hitting on pretty much every shot as the Warriors struggled on defense. Stephen Curry picked up two early fouls. A struggling Klay Thompson missed each of his first three shots.

As for Brown, he hit on 6-of-9 from the field while scoring 17 points in the opening stanza. The star guard added five rebounds and three assists as the Celtics took a 33-22 lead after the first quarter. He was legit throughout that first 12 minutes.

Jaylen Brown throws it down!



He finishes Q1 with 17 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7d2moRHVu — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2022

For a player in Brown who struggled to the tune of 5-of-17 shooting in Game 2, this really had to feel good. It also has the Celtics looking pretty darn good as they look to take a 2-1 series lead.

NBA world reacts to Jaylen Brown dominating Golden State Warriors in the first quarter

Man, Just ISO Jaylen Brown these last 2 mins of the 1st quarter — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) June 9, 2022

Might be time to make those bets on Jaylen Brown finals mvp while the odds still in your favor — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 9, 2022

Jaylen Brown perfect start 10 pts 3-3 from field. Told us he feels really comfy in this series: that it feels like a home game for him no matter where the games at: the bay has a lot of friends and fam & he went to Cal Berkeley, and obviously at home in Boston. — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) June 9, 2022

Jaylen Brown for Finals MVP — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 9, 2022

Jaylen Brown>Jayson Tatum. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2022

Mark Jackson going out on a limb saying Jaylen Brown (17-5-3) has been the best player in the first quarter tonight. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 9, 2022