James Bradberry injury update is not great news for the Philadelphia Eagles

Star cornerback James Bradberry is one of the primary reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles earned a trip to the Super Bowl a season ago. Joining forces with Darius Slay, they formed the best cornerback tandem in the NFL.

Fresh off an uneven win over the New England Patriots in the 2023 opener, the Eagles might now be without the Pro Bowler for their next game.

Bradberry, 30, suffered a head injury in the win. According to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, the starting cornerback is in the concussion protocol. With Philadelphia playing on a short week Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, it’s going to be difficult for Bradberry to pass through the concussion protocol and give it a go against Minnesota.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

This could have a major impact on the Eagles as they prepare for Kirk Cousins and Co. Despite defeating New England by the score of 25-20 in Week 1, Philadelphia’s vaunted defense allowed Mac Jones to complete 35-of-54 passes (both Week 1 highs in the NFL) for 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

While Darius Slay did record a pick-six of Jones, this isn’t the type of performance the Eagles put up a season ago. Meanwhile, Cousins completed 33-of-44 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings

James Bradberry stats (2022): 44 tackles, 17 passes defended, 3 INT, 51.6 QB rating allowed

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see, Bradberry was instrumental to the Eagles’ success on defense a season ago. He would typically be lined up against record-breaking Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Thursday night. All Jefferson did in the season opener was record nine receptions for 150 yards on 12 targets.

If Bradberry is not able to go, youngsters Josh Jobe and Kelee Ringo would likely pick up the slack with Slay following Jefferson around the field.