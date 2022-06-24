Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson generating massive buzz before training camp

The Washington Commanders heard plenty of skepticism when they drafted wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the upcoming season is months away, Washington is already buzzing about its talented rookie.

Dotson was always expected to be an important factor in the team’s success this year. While Terry McLaurin is the star of the passing attack, Washington needs other playmakers. Dotson frequently showed that ability in college and the front office hoped it would be on full display quickly when he made the jump to the NFL.

Jahan Dotson college stats (2021): 91 receptions, 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns

While Commanders’ training camp hasn’t even arrived yet and the preseason is more than a month away, it seems many in Washington are coming away with rave reviews for the 5-foot-11 wideout.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Dotson generated a lot of buzz during minicamp in June. The NFL insider came away impressed by the rookie and head coach Ron Rivera praised a lot of what Dotson brings to the table.

“Very precise route runner, excellent hands, very sharp, very smart young man, hard worker — has done all the things you need to do to feel good about (him)” Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Jahan Dotson (H/T Jeremy Fowler)

Rivera and Fowler aren’t the only people with praise for the Penn State alum. Zach Selby of Commanders.com wrote that Dotson looked electric throughout offseason practices. More importantly, per NBC Sports Washington, newcomer Carson Wentz is really happy with Datson and the early chemistry between the quarterback and wide receiver is strong.

Many felt the Commanders reached for Dotson, snagging a player at 16th overall who lacked great upside and even had some shortcomings. Thus far, it seems like Washington is feeling increasingly confident it landed one of the best players in the draft.

We’ll see what happens when Dotson faces legitimate competition from opponents fighting for starting jobs and roster spots. For now, the rookie is earning the praise and expectations for him in his first NFL season are soaring by the week.