Jacksonville Jaguars owner trashes Urban Meyer, calls him untrustworthy

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no love for the team’s former head coach Urban Meyer and no longer has respect for the man he lost trust in.

The legendary coach of the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes had a tumultuous run as the top ball coach for the Jaguars. His tenure was so bad that Meyer did not even reach the end of his first season with the organization and was jettisoned from the Jaguars after just 13 games and a 2-11 record.

Since then stories of the negative relationships he had with players and the front office has leaked out into the media, and have further put a negative light on a career that had public ups and downs well before he landed his first NFL job. However, despite the negativity surrounding his most recent employment, Fox is reportedly interested in having Urban Meyer join their team of football broadcast analysts.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner has lost all respect for Urban Meyer

It is a decision his former boss, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, might be confused by. In a new interview with USA Today, Khan took some serious shots at Meyer as he openly regretted his hiring and admitted he lost total trust and respect in the coach.

“When you lose the respect, the trust, and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Khan said. “It’s not possible … It was not about wins and losses. I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them,” he continued. “That’s why they got the time because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

In the interview, Khan did not specify when and where the relationship went wrong and the trust was lost. But clearly, a series of events went far enough sideways that Khan lost respect for the multi-time NCAA champion coach.

Meyer and the franchise are currently in negotiations on a buyout for the remaining years of his contract. Khan and the organization are trying to void paying the remaining money left on his deal and claim he was fired with cause.