Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2020 first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson might not make the roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson with the 20th overall pick in the 20220 NFL Draft, hoping the LSU alum could turn athletics traits into NFL production. Just two years later, Chaisson might not make the 53-man roster.

There is optimism in Jacksonville for the upcoming season after the front office dedicated significant draft picks and money towards improving the talent on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars are also hopeful about the new coaching staff getting more out of a young roster, a group that did very little during the one-year Urban Meyer era.

While training camp under a new regime provides a fresh start for many young players, it can also be a make-or-break moment. Every team has just a few months to trim 90-man rosters in the summer down to a 53-man team, often cutting some big names and former top picks.

Unfortunately for Chaisson, labeled as a talent with Pro Bowl potential during the pre-draft process, there seems to be a chance he could become the latest Jaguars’ first-round bust.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Chaisson could be on the roster bubble this summer. Drafted to improve Jacksonville’s pass rush just a few years ago, the 6-foot-3 linebacker will be fighting for a spot on the roster during training camp.

Chaisson didn’t produce eye-popping stats at LSU. After two seasons, he only recorded three combined sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. He saw significantly more playing time in 2019, recording 6.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss across 13 games.

Jacksonville bought in on the 6-foot-3 frame, seeing tantalizing potential in a player with excellent athleticism and the ability to build around the edge. The front office hoped its coaching staff would mold traits into production, but it hasn’t happened.

K’Lavon Chaisson stats (career): 13 quarterback hits, two sacks in 31 games

After receiving ample playing time, the Jaguars’ coaching staff largely took him off the field in 2021. Chaisson, drafted primarily to pressure the quarterback, only played 119 pass-rush snaps in 15 games, per Pro Football Focus.

The Jaguars saw enough in two years, spending the first pick on edge rusher Travon Walker. Chaisson now finds himself without a clear role as he is replaced by another SEC pass rusher with athletic traits and limited statistical production.

If the Jaguars cut Chaisson this year or trade him for a Day 3 pick willing to take a chance, fans will only be able to look back on players Jacksonville passed on, like All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson (22nd overall), receiver Tee Higgins (33rd overall) and star running back Jonathan Taylor (41st overall)