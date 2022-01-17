Indiana Pacers reportedly setting very high asking price for Myles Turner trade

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is one of the most coveted players ahead of the NBA trade deadline and with the franchise open to a rebuild, a blockbuster deal centered around the 25-year-old is very possible in February.

Turner, one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA, is attracting interest from multiple contenders. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks are all interested in the 6-foot-11 center.

Myles Turner stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 106 Defensive Rating

Indiana’s forward Domantas Sabonis is also generating tons of calls from rival general managers, but it’s believed that Turner is likeliest to move. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away and Indiana 13 games below the .500 mark, NBA executives believe something is coming.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, many around the NBA believe the Pacers roster could be overhauled in February with trades sending multiple key contributors away. Among the most coveted is Turner, with a price tag that seems to reflect the level of interest around the NBA.

“The Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s top shot blocker.” Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto on asking price for Myles Turner trade

It’s no surprise that president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard is seeking a massive return. With Turner under team control through the 2022-’23 season, he boosts a team’s interior defense and switching for two years.

Myles Turner contract: $18 million (2021-’22), $18 million 2022-’23)

Whether or not another general manager meets that asking price remains to be seen. Better players will likely become available in the days leading up to the deadline on Feb. 10. Because of it, there is no reason to pay an acquisition cost that will likely come down.

But with the Pacers sinking further down the NBA standings, now is the time to trade Turner and it would be a surprise if he remains on the roster past the All-Star Break.