How Indiana Pacers’ trade deadline moves put franchise on prosperous path

The Indiana Pacers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with reason to be optimistic. They had a new and proven head coach in Rick Carlisle, a group of reliable, productive players in their 20s and a versatile roster. Instead, they got off to a terrible start and ended up selling at the NBA trade deadline. Oof!

Indiana Pacers’ trade deadline moves

Traded Caris LeVert and Miami Heat’s 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, Cleveland’s 2022 first-round draft pick, Houston Rockets’ 2022 second-round draft pick and Utah Jazz’ 2027 second-round draft pick

Traded Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and 2023 second-round draft pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson

Traded Torrey Craig and cash considerations to the Phoenix Suns for Jalen Smith and Phoenix’ 2022 second-round draft pick

Indiana, in a way, bought and sold at the same time. All in all, they made themselves younger while generating more upside in both the short and long term. This was an excellent trade deadline for president Kevin Pritchard and friends.

Here’s how the Pacers have put themselves on a more prosperous path.

Indiana Pacers have auspicious, young nucleus

The Pacers have a grouping of young players to be enthused by. Some of these players are already in the building, that being Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Duane Washington Jr.

Duarte has showcased an ability to be a steady source of offense in the form of being a shooting scorer. He has been plausible from the perimeter, where he’s sure to improve from an efficiency standpoint. Jackson is an athletic frontcourt player who denies shots with ease. More playing time likely comes his way given Sabonis’ departure. Washington, who went undrafted, has been a pleasant surprise for the Pacers, serving as instant offense off the bench. These three players are rookies.

Meanwhile, the new recruits provide as much, if not more electricity. Haliburton is a budding star. He does a little bit of everything well and efficiently. The Iowa State product is money from beyond the arc, slick off the dribble, a savvy facilitator and defends well.

Tyrese Haliburton stats (2021-22): 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.2/42.2/84.1

While inconsistent, Hield can heat up in a jiffy from the perimeter and score off the dribble. Smith, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is a nimble big man around the rim, capable of stretching the floor and denying shots.

There’s potential across the board on this new roster.

Indiana Pacers have trade flexibility

What does any rebuilding/retooling team want to do with its veteran players or ones on post-rookie deals? Move them for draft picks. The Pacers have the ability to do as such and transcend their rebuild.

Indiana has a pair of prime trade candidates in Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers have been trying to move Turner for two years. They should be able to get at least a first-rounder for the big man in the offseason given him being a premier shot-blocker who’s adept at sinking shots from the perimeter. This move opens up more minutes for Jackson and Smith.

Brogdon is under contract for roughly $90 million through the 2024-25 season. That’s a bargain for a combo guard who’s a highly productive, two-way player in his prime. Brogdon has only improved with age and should be able to net the Pacers a baseline of two first-rounders or a first and a promising young player. Moving Brogdon clears the way for a Haliburton-Duarte backcourt and more minutes for their young wings, as a whole.

Myles Turner contract per Spotrac: third season of a four-year, $80 million deal

If the Pacers move Turner and Brogdon, they’ll have draft capital for days, which could be used to move up for another top-10 draft selection or for a disgruntled star down the road. In the present, they’re poised to select in the top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft, where they can add another player to build around.

In creating playing time for their youngsters, the Pacers also create more opportunities to enhance their rebuild.

Indiana Pacers have a road out

Did the Pacers hit it out of the park with every move? Of course not. For instance, a first-rounder that’s in the back half of the first round headlining a return for someone with LeVert’s scoring ability leaves much to be desired (barring a historic collapse, the Cavaliers are going to the playoffs this season). On the other hand, the Pacers got an exciting return for Sabonis and pulled off a heist for Smith.

Concerning the Sabonis return, Haliburton is on a rookie deal and Hield is a “veteran,” 29-year-old shooter. Holiday was a prime trade candidate, and Lamb was on an expiring contract. They got a new ball-handler and more roster clarity.

As for the Smith trade, the Pacers moved a player in Craig who had no future with the organization for a former lottery selection who’s having an eye-opening season and a second-rounder. By the way, what in the world was the Suns’ thinking here?

Consider this: the Pacers were 19-35 before the LeVert trade and are now younger and deeper in both players and picks. They turned a team that was going nowhere into one that could be going somewhere in the near future and is going to be little, if any worse record-wise down the stretch. Indiana plays out the season with youth on the floor and adds to it over the next year.

The Pacers acted accordingly at the NBA trade deadline.