Auburn Tigers ‘in discussion’ with Hugh Freeze to become head coach, contract talks underway

The Auburn Tigers are reportedly engaged in negotiations with Liberty Flames coach Hugh Freeze on a deal that would bring him back to the SEC, making him the next Auburn football coach.

Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31, parting ways with the 46-year-old after less than two full seasons at the helm. The Tigers’ coaching search began immediately with Freeze and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin viewed as the primary targets.

Hugh Freeze coaching record: 83-42, 34-14 at Liberty

Following the Egg Bowl, Kiffin stated his intention to return to Ole Miss and downplayed rumors connecting him to Auburn’s coaching vacancy. With Kiffin seemingly off the market and set to receive a new contract extension from Ole Miss, Freeze seems to be close to becoming the next Auburn football coach.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Auburn and Freeze have been engaged in discussions for weeks about the team’s coaching vacancy. While a formal offer won’t be made until after the Iron Bowl on Saturday, the two sides have informally discussed the parameters of a contract with the length of the deal and Freeze’s salary discussed.

Auburn is already on the hook for the salaries of Harsin and former head coach Gus Malzahn. Both former head coaches received buyouts worth more than $30 million in total.

For Auburn, there is growing demand from boosters and fans to see the football program become an SEC contender once again. The Tigers last won nine games in 2019 and they only have one season with double-digit wins since 2014.

After firing Harsin, Auburn named Cadillac Williams as its interim coach. The Tigers are 2-1 since Williams took over and he has received far more support from the players than Harsin received. However, it was made apparent that the program never considered him a serious candidate for the full-time position.

Freeze has an excellent track record of success. He posted a 39-25 record at Ole Miss, earning four bowl game appearances with victories in the BBVA Compass Bowl (2012), Music City Bowl (2013) and the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

During his tenure with the Rebels, the NCAA charged the program with numerous recruiting violations for providing “impermissible benefits” to players. Freeze ultimately left the program in 2016 after a defamation lawsuit filed by former coach Houston Nutt found that Freeze made at least 12 calls to an escort services during his time at Ole Miss.

Freeze returned to coaching in 2019, replacing Turner Gil at Liberty. The Flames immediately improved from 6-6 to 8-5, followed by a 10-1 season in 2020. Entering Week 13, Liberty ranks 42nd in the FBS in scoring (30.4 PPG), 46th in points per play (0.41) and 39th in total yards per game (418.2).

Considering his track record with explosive offenses and developing quarterback, most recently Malik Willis, Freeze could help modernize Auburn’s offense. If he officially accepts the position, Freeze would likely have the resources to build out a large coaching staff similar to the one he has at Liberty.

