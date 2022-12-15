Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached by first-year head coach David Culley. This year’s roster is coached by first-year yet experienced Lovie Smith.

In 2021, it was a 4-13 record that apparently did Culley in. This year’s trajectory isn’t any better. In fact, it’s somehow worse.

The Texans are just 1-11-1, scoring fewer points per game and allowing just 2.4 fewer points per game than last season’s effort. In other words, they are not improving.

While expectations coming into the season were already fairly low (their over/under was set to 4.5 wins), being in last place is still not what anyone wants to see.

Perhaps as a result of their struggles, the Texans are reportedly once again considering a coaching change after the season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Smith is operating on “shaky ground.” This comes after Smith was surprisingly promoted from within following Culley’s dismissal.

Past rumblings have linked former NFL QB Josh McCown to the Texans to the position, and after seeing the Indianapolis Colts hire Jeff Saturday despite having no previous experience, it wouldn’t be as shocking. But Fowler’s sources indicate the Texans have their eye on another coach from one of the best teams in football.

Houston Texans could ditch Lovie Smith, target Jonathan Gannon

According to Fowler, Texans general manager Nick Caserio has taken notice of what current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has done the past two seasons.

A season ago, the Eagles improved from having the 23rd-ranked rush defense in football to having the ninth-best in 2021. This year it’s the passing defense that has taken a leap, becoming the top unit in football, allowing just 178 passing yards per game, allowing a league-low 4.8 YPA, all while also intercepting the most passes (15)

It’s hard to see what Gannon is doing and not come away impressed. Yet, the Texans are already mildly familiar with the 39-year-old coach, being that he interviewed for their then-vacant head coach position last offseason.

While the Texans may or may not have their hearts set on signing Gannon, they obviously won’t be the only organization looking to hire who profiles as one of the top coaching candidates available in the upcoming hiring pool. In the end, it will be up to Gannon, and the interest may not be mutual to join one of the least talented rosters in the NFL.

