Houston Rockets trying to trade Kevin Porter following felony assault charges

After missing the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the Houston Rockets have collected a lot of young talent. Some might even say too much, with roster spots proving valuable down the stretch. But then there’s Kevin Porter Jr., whose off-court incident is spurring action in Houston.

Porter, recently arrested on felony assault charges, suddenly has a very questionable future in the NBA. But that hasn’t prevented the Rockets’ front office from trying to trade the troubled guard.

According to Shams Charania, the Rockets, while they’re keeping all their options open, have been working diligently, contacting “multiple teams offering draft compensation” to any organization willing to take on Porter’s baggage.

Porter, 23, is signed to a four-year, $63 million contract, which doesn’t begin until this season. The Rockets currently have a cap charge of $15.8 million for Porter in 2023-24, but they’re looking to clear that amount off their books. It should also be noted that the second season of Porter’s contract is only partially guaranteed, with specific trigger dates throughout the season. The entire 2025-26 portion of Porter’s contract is non-guaranteed, but if he’s on the roster on June 30, 2024, his $15.8 salary figure gets locked in. The final year of Porter’s contract with the Rockets is a team option.

Yet, instead of continuing to pay Porter, the Rockets would prefer to have another player who can contribute immediately without being a distraction in any way.

Porter faces potential discipline from the NBA for his off-court allegations, but teams negotiating with the Rockets may simply prefer to take whatever draft compensation is offered, choosing to waive Porter’s contract while giving another athlete a chance. Porter’s future with the Rockets remains unclear, and he is not expected to attend October’s training camp in Houston.

