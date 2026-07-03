The FINAL FURLONG PODCAST are back this week to give you their expert insight on the best of the weekend action from Sandown and Newmarket in the UK and Saratoga in the US.

Join host Emmet Kennedy as he links up with Andy Newton, Jaime Wrenn and Jake Wilkes, with the quartet guiding you through the best of the Saturday racing.

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Including the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown – can Aidan O’Brien land the famous Sandown race for a tenth time?

Plus, the lads pick out some key stats and pointers ahead of the Belmont Derby and Oaks at Saratoga on Saturday. Top Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby is represented in both US races.

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You can listen to their top-class insights and get their Saturday 4th July tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Or watch on YOU TUBE below.

What Races Are Previewed On The Final Furlong Podcast This Week?

Saturday 4th July 2026

ITV Racing: Saturday 4th July, 2026

13:50 SANDOWN – Coral Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV4

14:05 NEWMARKET (JULY) – Betway Handicap (Gbbplus Race) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV4

14:25 SANDOWN – Coral Challenge (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV4

14:40 NEWMARKET (JULY) – Betway Lancashire Oaks (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV4

15:00 SANDOWN – Coral Distaff (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

15:15 NEWMARKET (JULY) – Betway Old Newton Cup Handicap (Gbbplus Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV4

15:35 SANDOWN – Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV4

21:06 SARATOGA – Belmont Oaks (Grade 1) (Filles) (Turf) (3yo) 1m1f SKY

22:20 SARATOGA – Belmont Derby (Grade 1) (Turf) (3yo) 1m1f SKY

Note: All race times shown are UK times

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – WEEKEND BETTING GUIDE (Saturday 4th July, 2026)

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn and Jake Wilkes as they run the rule over ALL the Saturday ITV races.

Plus look at the two big US races – the Belmont Derby and Oaks.

With key trends, stats and, of course, their NAP plays and overall best bets for the NINE races covered.



🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺OR Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Sandown, Newmarket and Saratoga Betting Guide – Saturday 4th July, 2026

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland. Providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews. Plus interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout the year, listeners can catch Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, Georgia Cox, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast.

With the team offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast one of the best sources for finding regular winners.

The Final Furlong Podcast