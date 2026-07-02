It may be called the Belmont Derby, but the name can be a little misleading these days. With Belmont Park not reopening until Sept. 18, several of the track’s marquee races are still being staged elsewhere.

Including this year’s Belmont Derby 2026, which will once again be run at Saratoga Race Course as part of the July 4 card.

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Formerly known as the Jamaica Handicap before its 2014 rebranding, the Grade 1 horse racing contest promises to deliver plenty of excitement.

A deep, international field of 10 talented 3-year-olds will line up to tackle 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

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Including the Charlie Appleby-trained Pacific Avenue, who was last seen running third in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Belmont Derby Stakes 2026

Racetrack: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Date: July 4

Purse: $750,000

Distance: 1 1/8 miles on turf

Race: 9

Post Time: 5:20 p.m. ET

Notable winners: Test Score (2025), Far Bridge (2023), Bolshoi Ballet (2021), Gufo (2020), Catholic Boy (2018), Oscar Performance (2017)

First held: 1929 (as the Jamaica Handicap)

Belmont Derby Runners Guide, Betting Odds and Post Positions

1. Blackmail (16-1)

JOCKEY: Javier Castellano

TRAINER: Mark Casse

Ran a solid second in the local prep, the Pennine Ridge Stakes, and now gets the inside draw, which should work in his favour.

He also landed the Woodhaven Stakes at Aqueduct two starts ago.

2. Bottas (16-1)

JOCKEY: Manny Franco

TRAINER: Miguel Clement

Finished a troubled third in the Pennine Ridge after returning from a seven-month layoff.

That comeback run should bring him on nicely, and he looks capable of making a serious impact in the closing stages.

3. Remember Mamba (7-2)

JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz TRAINER: Cherie DeVaux

Finished strongly to take second in the American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs. He had won his first three starts before that, and the extra sixteenth of a mile here looks likely to suit.

Another leading contender from the Kentucky Derby-winning jockey-trainer partnership.

4. Third Coast (33-1)

JOCKEY: Jose Lezcano

TRAINER: Tom Proctor

Comes into this off a victory in the Jersey Derby at Monmouth Park.

The winning time was on the slow side, however, and this represents a much sterner test.

5. Turf Star (50-1)

JOCKEY: Dylan Davis

TRAINER: H. Graham Motion

Finished with a strong late run to win the James W. Murphy Stakes at Laurel Park.

Showed promise as a juvenile but will need another step forward to trouble the principals here.

While the Motion barn are going for a famous three-timer in the Belmont Derby – having won the last two runnings (Test Score and Trikari).

6. Pacific Avenue (10-3)

JOCKEY: William Buick

TRAINER: Charlie Appleby

The European raider has been keeping strong company overseas.

He was third in the Group 1 Irish 2,000 Guineas, finishing four lengths behind Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Gstaad.

With Godolphin and Charlie Appleby combining, he’s expected to be a major player.

7. Tiernanogue (16-1)

JOCKEY: Ricardo Santana Jr.

TRAINER: Brendan Walsh

Finished three lengths clear of the rest when runner-up in Churchill Downs’ Audubon Stakes on his stakes debut.

Even so, this looks an ambitious spot.

8. West End Kid (4-1)

JOCKEY: Tyler Gaffalione

TRAINER: Will Walden

Comes here after winning the Pennine Ridge for a third consecutive victory and looks to be improving with every start.

His early speed could prove a huge advantage against a field packed with closers, and he’ll likely be the one they all have to reel in down the stretch.

9. Title Role (4-1)

JOCKEY: John Velazquez

TRAINER: Simon & Ed Crisford

Appears to be the stronger of the two European challengers.

He won the German 2,000 Guineas last time out and also finished ahead of Pacific Avenue in Dubai earlier this year.

The biggest question mark is that he has yet to race beyond a mile. Would be the first European winner since Bolshoi Ballet in 2021.

10. Touch of Fire (13-2)

JOCKEY: Flavien Prat

TRAINER: Brad Cox

Winner of the Audubon Stakes and successful in three of his four career starts.

This is a step up in class, though, and the outside draw doesn’t make life any easier in such a competitive field.

Note: All Belmont Derby betting odds listed are subject to change.

Belmont Derby 2026 Prediction: 1-2-3 Saratoga Best Bets



🥇 1st – West End Kid

West End Kid is the selection to land the 2026 Grade 1 Belmont Derby.

The Chad Brown-trained colt arrives in excellent form after winning the G3 Pennine Ridge Stakes and looks ideally suited by Saratoga’s 1 1/8-mile turf course.

He possesses the tactical speed to secure a perfect stalking position, which is often a major advantage in American Grade 1 turf races where the pace can be steadily run.

From post 8, Tyler Gaffalione should be able to keep him out of trouble before producing him at the top of the stretch – backed up by winning from gate 9 at Saratoga last time out.

With proven class and a profile that suggests there’s still more improvement to come, he’s the one they all have to beat.

The win would also give trainer Chad Brown a first Belmont Derby success.

🥈 2nd – Remember Mamba

Remember Mamba looks the biggest danger. Cherie DeVaux’s colt has shown a smart turn of foot this season and should get the strong pace he needs to settle before finishing late.

He was last seen running second in the G1 American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs in early May and has been kept fresh since.

Jose Ortiz is one of Saratoga’s standout turf riders and knows exactly how to time his challenge around the sweeping home bend.

If the leaders go too hard early, he’s the horse most likely to capitalise.

🥉 3rd – Pacific Avenue (IRE)

Charlie Appleby’s Pacific Avenue (IRE) commands plenty of respect.

Godolphin runners are always dangerous when they travel to Saratoga, while William Buick is an excellent booking.

The European form looks strong enough to make him competitive, but he may just find the sharper American-style pace leaves him with slightly too much to do in the closing stages.

While the form of his recent Irish 2000 Guineas third has been boosted with the winner Gstaad running a close second in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Recent runs have come over a mile, but he’s been finishing his races off well to suggest the slightly longer trip of the Belmont Derby will be a big plus.

Best Bet: West End Kid

West End Kid gets the nod because he has the ideal blend of tactical speed, proven Grade-class ability and a running style perfectly suited to Saratoga’s tight turf circuit.

He shouldn’t need everything to fall perfectly in running and looks the most solid win proposition in what is a competitive renewal.

If he enjoys a clear trip turning for home, he’s taken to edge out Remember Mamba, with Pacific Avenue (IRE) completing the trifecta – with his proven track experience a big edge.

Who Won The Belmont Derby Last Year (2025)?

The 2025 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes was won by Test Score, who produced a powerful late run under Manuel (Manny) Franco to capture the Grade 1 contest at Saratoga Race Course on 4 July 2025.

The colt, trained by H. Graham Motion for Amerman Racing, won by 1¼ lengths over World Beater, with Luther (GB) finishing third. The race was run over 1⅛ miles on the Mellon Turf Course in 1:45.56.

2025 Belmont Derby Invitational Result

1st: Test Score – Manuel Franco – Trainer: H. Graham Motion

2nd: World Beater – Jaime Torres – Trainer: Riley Mott

3rd: Luther (GB) – Kieran Shoemark – Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Test Score settled just behind the early leaders before Franco angled him into the clear turning for home.

He quickened impressively in the final furlong to secure his first Grade 1 victory and provide Graham Motion with ‘back-to-back’ Belmont Derby wins after Trikari’s success in 2024.

Belmont Derby Recent Winners

2025 – Test Score H. Graham Motion / Manuel Franco

2024 – Trikari H. Graham Motion / John Velazquez

2023 – Far Bridge Todd Pletcher / Jose Ortiz

2022 – Classic Causeway Kenny McPeek / Julien Leparoux

2021 – Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) Aidan O’Brien / Ryan Moore