Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick are launching a formidable dual-hemisphere assault on America’s 250th birthday. While the historic Belmont Park undergoes its massive rebuild, its premier turf fixtures have moved upstate to the iconic Saratoga Race Course.

Which this weekend will be headlined by the Belmont Derby and Oaks – that sees a strong European presence, including a runner in each for Newmarket, UK-based trainer Charlie Appleby.

Go Ad-Free

On Saturday, July 4, Appleby will send out two highly regarded classic-placed contenders for Godolphin.

Pacific Avenue in the $750,000 Belmont Derby and Abashiri in the $600,000 Belmont Oaks.

To sweeten the pot, Appleby is flying in his ultimate partner-in-crime – former champion jockey William Buick, to navigate the tight turns of the Saratoga turf on both runners.

Go Ad-Free

The G1 Belmont Derby: Pacific Avenue On The Right Road

Appleby has conquered nearly every major horse racing prize in the United States – racking up 31 Group/Grade 1 wins across the pond.

However, so far – the Belmont Derby is a trophy that has frustratingly slipped through his fingers.

After agonizing near-misses with second and third-place finishes from top-tier talent.

Including Nations Pride (2022) and Legend Of Time (2024) – Pacific Avenue looks like the horse to finally break the curse.

The three-year-old colt arrives in New York brings rock-solid European classic form to the table.

Last time out, he stayed on tenaciously to finish a stellar third behind Gstaad in the Group 1 Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh (watch below).

The step up to nine furlongs (1mile 1furlong) looks like exactly what the son of Dubawi is crying out for.

He will also renew a fascinating winter rivalry with the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Title Role, who narrowly beat Pacific Avenue by a length in Meydan’s Jumeirah Guineas back in February before going on to win the German Guineas.

Appleby said “All is going well with Pacific Avenue. His last bit of work was nice and he’s very straightforward. He’s going the right way and is strengthening—he looks physically stronger, especially-and his running style could suit out there.” He’ll also face Turf Star for trainer H. Graham Motion, who has won the last two runnings of the Belmont Derby. The Belmont Derby race time is 5:20pm (US) on Saturday 4 July, with the race scheduled for 10:20pm UK time. With the last European winner of the Grade One race Bolshoi Ballet for Aidan O’Brien in 2021.



The G1 Belmont Oaks: Abashiri Ready to Reign For ‘Boys In Blue’



Appleby knows exactly what it takes to win the Belmont Oaks, having taken the prize in 2024 with Cinderella’s Dream.

This year, he sends out Abashiri, a beautiful, lightly raced daughter of the legendary Frankel who might actually boast a higher ceiling than her predecessor.

Abashiri has elite bloodlines-she’s a full sister to English Rose out of the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary winner Sobetsu.

She proved her class on the track in May, running a brilliant third in the Group 1 Irish 1,000 Guineas. That form was heavily franked at Royal Ascot when the horses who finished just ahead of her (Precise and True Love) went on to put on a clinic in the Coronation Stakes.

Like her stablemate, Abashiri has done all of her running at a mile and is tackling the 1 1/8-mile distance for the first time.

Buick will guide her from post 8 on the inner turf loop. Which is the same gate that he won the Belmont Oaks with Cinderella’s Dream from in 2024.

She faces a strong domestic field including Chad Brown’s Just Aloof and Fitz Right. The US barn look for a record extending seventh Belmont Oaks win.

While Irish trainer Donnacha O’Brien sends over Kensington Lane, who was last seen running 5th in the Irish 1000 Guineas.

“She’s doing well and her last work went well before shipping. If she shows up with the best of her European and Irish Guineas form, I think she’ll be a big player… Her Irish Guineas form has been franked with the one-two finishers going on to Ascot and running well. I’m looking forward to it.” Said Appleby



The Belmont Oaks race time is 4:06pm (US) on Saturday 4 July, with the race scheduled for 9:06pm UK time.



Saratoga Race Card Quick Facts

Belmont Oaks Grade 1 $600,000 1 1/8 Miles (Turf)

Belmont Derby Grade 1 $750,000 1 1/8 Miles (Turf)