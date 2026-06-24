Reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty arrived at Churchill Downs on Wednesday as preparations intensified for Saturday’s $2 million Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes.

The Bill Mott-trained star returned to the scene of his greatest triumphs ahead of what promises to be one of the strongest editions of the prestigious race in recent years.

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Sovereignty, who captured the 2025 Kentucky Derby beneath the Twin Spires before adding the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes later in the season, has had a spin on the Churchill track on Wednesday morning as he completes his final preparations for Saturday’s feature.

With Sovereignty looking to win a share of the super-charged $2m Stephen Foster Stakes purse.

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How is Sovereignty looking ahead of the Stephen Foster? 👇 pic.twitter.com/HUjmqH2oAp — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) June 24, 2026

Sovereignty Hoping For White Abarrio Revenge After Oaklawn Defeat

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old will be making his second start of 2026 after finishing runner-up to White Abarrio in the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap in April, his first outing since being crowned Horse of the Year.

That defeat did little to diminish his reputation, with many believing the son of Into Mischief was slightly compromised by racing closer to the pace than usual. Saturday’s Stephen Foster could allow him to return to his preferred stalking style.

Churchill Downs has always brought out the best in Sovereignty. He remains unbeaten in two starts beneath the Twin Spires, having won the Street Sense Stakes as a juvenile before his memorable Kentucky Derby success the following spring.

Victory on Saturday would not only add another Grade 1 to his growing résumé, but also secure an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic later this year.

Sovereignty will be ridden by Junior Alvarado as trainer Bill Mott also looks for a third Stephen Foster win – having won the prize with Ron The Greek (2012) and Olympiad (2022).

Mott is also the equal winning-most trainer since the race was first run in 1982 – meaning one more win and he’ll be top outright.

White Abarrio, Baeza and Magnitude Head the Opposition

Although Sovereignty heads the market, he faces a formidable group of rivals.

White Abarrio could prove the biggest threat after defeating Sovereignty by two lengths in the Oaklawn Handicap earlier this season.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained seven-year-old arrives at Churchill Downs in outstanding form and is seeking another major Grade 1 victory to add to his already glittering record, which includes the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Pegasus World Cup.

White Abarrio is looking strong ahead of this Saturday’s Stephen Foster Stakes. pic.twitter.com/rl9zmyeXM8 — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) June 24, 2026

Joseph has described White Abarrio as “a man in his prime” as the veteran continues to perform at the highest level. The experienced Irad Ortiz Jr. again takes the mount as the pair bid to repeat their Oaklawn success.

Magnitude adds further intrigue to the contest. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt arrives after his breakthrough victory in the Dubai World Cup and could hold a tactical advantage if allowed an uncontested lead.

His front-running success in Dubai showcased his ability against international opposition, and many expect Jose Ortiz to employ similar tactics at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, Baeza represents the second member of Bill Mott’s powerful team. The Grade 1-winning colt has steadily developed into one of the leading older horses in training and could benefit if the early pace becomes strong.

With Flavien Prat in the saddle, Baeza gives the Hall of Fame trainer a strong second string in his quest for Stephen Foster glory.

Stephen Foster Set for Heavyweight Clash

The 2026 Stephen Foster has all the ingredients of a midsummer classic.

Sovereignty returns to Churchill Downs seeking to remind racing fans why he was crowned Horse of the Year, but White Abarrio has already beaten him this season, Magnitude brings elite international form, and Baeza adds further depth to an exceptionally strong field.

With a Breeders’ Cup Classic berth on the line and several of America’s leading dirt horses set to clash beneath the Twin Spires, Saturday’s Stephen Foster could prove one of the standout races of the entire 2026 season.

Stephen Foster Stakes Race Information 2026

📅 Date: Saturday 27th June 2026

⌚ Time: 6:03pm ET

🏇 Racecourse: Churchill Downs

🔄 Trip: 1 1/8 miles

💷 Winner: $1m ($2m purse)

📺 TV: FanDuel TV and NBC

Does Sovereignty tick the key Stephen Foster Stakes trends and stats?

Stephen Foster Stakes Runners 2026

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Willy D’s Mike Maker Luis Saez 20/1 2 White Abarrio Saffie A. Joseph Jr. Irad Ortiz Jr. 3/1 3 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 6/5 4 Baeza Bill Mott Flavien Prat 6/1 5 Magnitude Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 7/2 6 Forged Steel Saffie A. Joseph Jr. John Velazquez 12/1 7 Navajo Warrior Saffie A. Joseph Jr. Tyler Gaffalione 15/1

Note: Stephen Foster Stakes betting odds are subject to change